John Voss wins contested District 147 race

The story is updated to show the correct Election Night vote total for Charleen (Charlie) Biester.

John Voss, former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has won the three-way GOP primary race for state House District 147, according to unofficial results from the office of Cape Girardeau Council Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

John Voss won the Republican primary for the District 147 race Tuesday. B Magazine file

Voss, who served in City Council from 2006 to 2014 during the administrations of former mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger, defeated opponents Elaine Edgar, a Realtor, and Nate Thomas, current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman.

Unofficial results

Voss: 1,616 (40.04%)

Edgar 1,236 (30.62%)

Thomas 1,184 (29.34%)

"I am so grateful for the trust and confidence the voters have put in me. I'd like to thank the many people and businesses who've supported and helped me," Voss said after all the votes were counted. "These results validate our community wants a leader who will bring us together and lift everyone up."

John Voss won Tuesday's Republican primary for the District 147 statee house seat. B Magazine file

Voss raised $31,793.94 in victory, finishing third in fundraising behind Edgar and Thomas, according to financial disclosure documents from the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Voss, who said he was proud to have run what he called a "clean" campaign, was the only candidate in the race who did not take political action committee (PAC) money.

District 147, which comprises nearly all of the City of Cape Girardeau, has been without a representative in the General Assembly since the December resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford -- now the director of the state Department of Revenue.