John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat

Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the state's Department of Revenue.
Voss, who represented Ward 1 on Cape Girardeau's Council from 2006 to 2014 and as mayor pro tempore for the final years of his tenure, noted in a news release the support he's already received to run for the open seat.
"I am humbled and honored by all who have reached out and encouraged me to seek the House seat since Wayne announced his resignation. I believe my extensive business and political experience, as well as my deep roots in community, position me to be a true ambassador and effective representative for Cape Girardeau in Jefferson City," Voss said in the release.
Voss unsuccessfully challenged Wallingford in the August 2020 GOP primary for the 147th District seat, receiving 2,609 votes, or 48.2%, to Wallingford's 2,801 votes, or 51.8%.
Voss noted he has served on the Transportation Trust Fund 5 and 6 committees, "lobbying for more money for street maintenance versus new road construction."
Active as committeeman for precinct No. 1 of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, he is also current treasurer of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees.
In the library role, Voss said under his leadership, the library completed a refinance of its bond debt, saving library district taxpayers more than $140,000.
"I'm proud to be able to use my financial skills and save taxpayers' money. That seems to be a rare commodity in government these days," Voss said.
Voss, who said he is a fifth-generation native of the county, was appointed in December to serve a six-year term on Cape Girardeau County's seven-member Industrial Development Authority Board.
