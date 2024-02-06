John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat

Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the state's Department of Revenue.

Voss, who represented Ward 1 on Cape Girardeau's Council from 2006 to 2014 and as mayor pro tempore for the final years of his tenure, noted in a news release the support he's already received to run for the open seat.

"I am humbled and honored by all who have reached out and encouraged me to seek the House seat since Wayne announced his resignation. I believe my extensive business and political experience, as well as my deep roots in community, position me to be a true ambassador and effective representative for Cape Girardeau in Jefferson City," Voss said in the release.

Second try

Voss unsuccessfully challenged Wallingford in the August 2020 GOP primary for the 147th District seat, receiving 2,609 votes, or 48.2%, to Wallingford's 2,801 votes, or 51.8%.