John Voss strives for vice-chair committee role in state House

State Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau aims to become the next vice-chair of the Missouri House of Representative's budget committee.

The District 147 representative currently serves on the budget committee. He also serves on the transportation accountability committee and two subcommittees for appropriations on education and health, mental health and social services.

"(I want) to learn as much as I can about how the state of Missouri uses the revenue we receive whether from taxes or licenses and fees, and I think it complements my life experiences, both in private industry as well as in some of the public service I've done to the community in different places," Voss said.

John Voss

The first-year representative, whose district covers most of the city of Cape Girardeau, is an engineer by trade and said numbers come easy to him.

It's something he said he could use to give back to the people of Missouri.