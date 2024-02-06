John Voss posts win in District 147

This story is updated.

John Voss won an overwhelming victory in the race Tuesday, Nov. 8, for state House District 147, assuring the General Assembly seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau will remain in Republican hands.

Voss took nearly two-thirds of the vote, 64.4%, compared to 31.3% for Democrat Andy Leighton and 4.2% for Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

"I'm honored to have the trust and confidence of the citizens of Cape Girardeau," Voss said after unofficial results were posted on the county's election website, www.capecountyelections.com.

In defeat, Leighton told the Southeast Missourian the results were not unexpected.

"We did not have any polling data going in, but we knew our campaign was well received and was complimented from all quarters," Leighton said, adding it was unlikely he will make another run for the state legislature but vows to continue his chairmanship of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee.

"I appreciate all the help and support I received from donors, volunteers and supporters and every single vote received," he added.

Greg Tlapek expressed similar sentiments.

"I'm thankful for the 449 people who voted for me and for the opportunity to get my message out there about the need for a multi-party (political) system," he said.

Unofficial vote totals

Voss: 6,971

Leighton: 3,390

Tlapek: 449