John Voss posts win in District 147

This story is updated.
John Voss won an overwhelming victory in the race Tuesday, Nov. 8, for state House District 147, assuring the General Assembly seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau will remain in Republican hands.
Voss took nearly two-thirds of the vote, 64.4%, compared to 31.3% for Democrat Andy Leighton and 4.2% for Libertarian Greg Tlapek.
"I'm honored to have the trust and confidence of the citizens of Cape Girardeau," Voss said after unofficial results were posted on the county's election website, www.capecountyelections.com.
In defeat, Leighton told the Southeast Missourian the results were not unexpected.
"We did not have any polling data going in, but we knew our campaign was well received and was complimented from all quarters," Leighton said, adding it was unlikely he will make another run for the state legislature but vows to continue his chairmanship of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee.
"I appreciate all the help and support I received from donors, volunteers and supporters and every single vote received," he added.
Greg Tlapek expressed similar sentiments.
"I'm thankful for the 449 people who voted for me and for the opportunity to get my message out there about the need for a multi-party (political) system," he said.
Voss: 6,971
Leighton: 3,390
Tlapek: 449
Write in: 12
Voss, a retired Procter & Gamble engineer and a former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau City councilman, won the GOP nomination Aug. 2 by defeating two challengers.
Voss emerged as the victor by capturing a plurality of the Republican primary vote, taking 40% of the 4,038 ballots cast. Second place finisher Elaine Edgar, a real estate brokerage owner, finished with 30.6% and Nathan Thomas, current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau City councilman, was third with 29.4%.
Tuesday marked the second consecutive general election in which Leighton competed in District 147, losing in 2020 to then-incumbent Wayne Wallingford, by a 63% to 37% margin.
Tlapek has also run in District 147 previously — losing to former Rep. Kathy Swan in 2016, 73% to 26%
Swan, who lost a narrow race for state Senate to Holly Thompson Rehder in 2020, was sworn in July 25 to serve on the three-member state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, following her appointment by Gov. Mike Parson.
Wallingford was named by Parson on Dec. 29 as director of the state Department of Revenue, leaving his seat vacant. District 147 is one of nine seats currently without an officeholder in the General Assembly.
Voss is on record with his disappointment District 147 has gone unfilled for so long, saying after his primary win any vacancy in the state legislature should "trigger an automatic election clock so that no Missourian is left without a voice for very long."
Voss said he will get right to work preparing to take his seat at noon Jan. 4 in the General Assembly.
"On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a caucus meeting will be held to vote on party leadership and I'll be able to participate," Voss said, noting Benton, Missouri, Republican Jamie Burger (Dist. 148) is running for assistant floor leader and GOP colleague Barry Hovis of Whitewater (Dist. 146) is running to become party caucus chairman.
Voss also said a weeklong orientation will be held in Jefferson City the week after Thanksgiving.
In December, Voss said he will be able to take part in a statewide bus tour for elected officials.
Voss will be paid an annual salary of $37,711. He will also be paid $125.60 per diem when the legislature is in session.
Missouri is one of 15 U.S. states with term limits, meaning Voss potentially could serve no more than four two-year terms in the state House. State voters enacted term limits via referendum in 1992.
