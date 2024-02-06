All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2022

John Voss leads in District 147 fundraising

Republican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle. Voss' campaign raised more than three times the amount of his Democratic challenger, Andy Leighton...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Members of the state Highway Patrol gather Jan. 11, 2021, as final preparations are made for the inauguration of Gov. Mike Parson in Jefferson City. Missouri Ethics Commission's final pre-election financial disclosure forms show Republican John Voss leads in fundraising for the House District 147 race. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

Republican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle.

Voss' campaign raised more than three times the amount of his Democratic challenger, Andy Leighton.

Voss' opponents are Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

District 147 is one of seven vacant seats in the 163-member Missouri House.

Voss

According to financial disclosure documents filed Monday, Oct. 31, with Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), Voss reported total receipts of $43,599.46 and total expenditures of $34,499.05 with $6,959.89 cash on hand. In October, Voss received 18 individual contributions ranging from $25 to $2,000 in addition to the following gifts made last month to his campaign.

  • Missouri Realtor PAC: $500.
  • Missouri Energy Development Association PAC: $350.
  • Missouri Insurance Coalition: $250.
  • Missouri American Water Employees PAC: $200.

Anissa Patel is treasurer of Friends of John Voss campaign.

Leighton

MEC reports the following financial disclosure information filed on behalf of Democrat Andy Leighton.

Leighton's total receipts were $14,285.31 with total expenditures of $11,729.76 with $2,391.96 cash on hand. In October, Leighton received nine individual contributions ranging from $20 to $150 in addition to the following gifts made last month to his campaign.

  • Southeast Missouri District Labor Council PAC: $1,500.
  • Cape County Democratic Central Committee: $1,413.59.
  • Sheet Metal Workers Political Fund: $500.

Ron North is treasurer of Leighton for Democracy campaign.

Tlapek

Greg Tlapek filed MEC Exemption Statement of Limited Activity form, which does not list itemized contributions to his campaign nor expenditures made. There is no information provided about campaign officers.

Missouri Ethics Commission, part of state government's Office of Administration, according to MEC's website, "is charged with enforcement of conflict of interest, personal financial disclosure and lobbying laws as well as campaign finance disclosure laws."

