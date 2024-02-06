John Voss leads in District 147 fundraising

Republican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle.

Voss' campaign raised more than three times the amount of his Democratic challenger, Andy Leighton.

Voss' opponents are Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

District 147 is one of seven vacant seats in the 163-member Missouri House.

Voss

According to financial disclosure documents filed Monday, Oct. 31, with Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), Voss reported total receipts of $43,599.46 and total expenditures of $34,499.05 with $6,959.89 cash on hand. In October, Voss received 18 individual contributions ranging from $25 to $2,000 in addition to the following gifts made last month to his campaign.

Missouri Realtor PAC: $500.

Missouri Energy Development Association PAC: $350.

Missouri Insurance Coalition: $250.

Missouri American Water Employees PAC: $200.

Anissa Patel is treasurer of Friends of John Voss campaign.