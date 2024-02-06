John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered

Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger.

Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41.

He worked at a number of tattoo shops, including A Different Drummer Tattoo in Cape Girardeau, True Hand Tattoo in Sikeston, Missouri, and Trader Bob's Tattoo in St. Louis. He also painted a mural inside Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau after being employed there. As a passionate music enthusiast he promoted several concerts in Cape Girardeau.

His wife, Amber Danyelle Young-Thurman, said he was a loving soul.

"My husband Johnny was one of a kind. His soul was pure and he had a heart of gold. He shared love with anyone when they were around. I have so many words I could say and want to say about his life and how he impacted so many people, but I am at a loss for words right now," she said. "He had a way of making people feel special. He gave me the gift of being a mother to his daughter. He always made sure I felt loved and knew I was loved. There wasn't a single day that he didn't express his undying love for me. My life is forever changed because of my husband, Johnny Thurman."

Johnny Thurman with his wife, Amber Danyelle Young-Thurman. Submitted

Others who knew him shared remembrances.

"Johnny was one of those extraordinary humans that knit himself into your heart, wearing his own on his sleeve. He was extremely passionate about people, his art and his craft. He seemingly had more than 24 hours in a day because he always gave his time to listen, and listen well he did. When I talked with Johnny I felt heard, cared about and important."

-- Laurie Everett, owner of Annie Laurie's

"He was a true inspiration to me in so many ways. He played in bands at shows with my band when we were first friends. His art was tremendous, his drive to discover was unstoppable and most of all was his positive attitude. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace to my kind and talented friend."

-- Kirby Ray, program director at KCGQ Real Rock 99.3

"From my mid-teens until my early 20s, I can't think of a moment in my life that didn't include him in it. I was always inspired by the way that, even on his bad days, he would always crack a joke or have a smile on his face. You never saw Johnny and didn't get to hear him laughing. He had a heart of gold and I always knew if I needed a concert buddy or some Burrito-Ville, I could shoot him a text and he'd be there...I will never forget how I couldn't take him anywhere without having to stop and talk to 100 people. I swear he knew everyone, and never forgot their name."