John Thurman: The man who 'knew everyone' is fondly remembered

Local mural and tattoo artist John "Johnny" Thurman is being remembered by family and friends as an outgoing friend who never met a stranger.
Thurman died July 8 after a biking accident in Cape Girardeau. He was 41.
He worked at a number of tattoo shops, including A Different Drummer Tattoo in Cape Girardeau, True Hand Tattoo in Sikeston, Missouri, and Trader Bob's Tattoo in St. Louis. He also painted a mural inside Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau after being employed there. As a passionate music enthusiast he promoted several concerts in Cape Girardeau.
His wife, Amber Danyelle Young-Thurman, said he was a loving soul.
"My husband Johnny was one of a kind. His soul was pure and he had a heart of gold. He shared love with anyone when they were around. I have so many words I could say and want to say about his life and how he impacted so many people, but I am at a loss for words right now," she said. "He had a way of making people feel special. He gave me the gift of being a mother to his daughter. He always made sure I felt loved and knew I was loved. There wasn't a single day that he didn't express his undying love for me. My life is forever changed because of my husband, Johnny Thurman."
Others who knew him shared remembrances.
"Johnny was one of those extraordinary humans that knit himself into your heart, wearing his own on his sleeve. He was extremely passionate about people, his art and his craft. He seemingly had more than 24 hours in a day because he always gave his time to listen, and listen well he did. When I talked with Johnny I felt heard, cared about and important."
-- Laurie Everett, owner of Annie Laurie's
n
"He was a true inspiration to me in so many ways. He played in bands at shows with my band when we were first friends. His art was tremendous, his drive to discover was unstoppable and most of all was his positive attitude. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace to my kind and talented friend."
-- Kirby Ray, program director at KCGQ Real Rock 99.3
n
"From my mid-teens until my early 20s, I can't think of a moment in my life that didn't include him in it. I was always inspired by the way that, even on his bad days, he would always crack a joke or have a smile on his face. You never saw Johnny and didn't get to hear him laughing. He had a heart of gold and I always knew if I needed a concert buddy or some Burrito-Ville, I could shoot him a text and he'd be there...I will never forget how I couldn't take him anywhere without having to stop and talk to 100 people. I swear he knew everyone, and never forgot their name."
-- Lucas Collier, friend
n
"John was the type of person that wasn't just a cool dude, he knew like your grandma, he knew your mom and he would say hi to them when he ran into them at the gas station. I never really met someone that brought people together that much and had so much of an inclusive nature. The influence he had on me personally, was that he influenced me into becoming a musician and record producer and that's my full-time job now."
-- Patrick Ramsey, friend
n
"I feel lucky and completely blessed to have had the chance to know and be considered a friend to Johnny Thurman. He was the kind of man that stayed positive in any situation and saw the brighter side of things. He treated everyone that he met and everything he worked to accomplish with respect and thought. He did this consistently and one of the things that most inspired me to continue to do the same. He kept his family in the forefront of his mind always and treated his friends like family. He will be missed terribly, but loved by so many that his memory, will remain in us all."
-- Shawn Elko, friend.
n
"Be it on stage, in a social setting or an intimate gathering of friends, John was always the center of attention. Not because he craved to be such, but because of the energy and charisma he exuded. He refused to let anyone have a bad time. If he knew you were hurting, he would try to put a smile on your face and always had the funniest jokes and best stories. Some people tend to waffle in regards how they present and carry themselves based on the company around them. John was nothing but consistent throughout the 20 years that I knew him. He was the truth and sincerity personified, as he was authentic as they come. A true man of character with a heart of gold."
-- Chris Rhine, friend
n
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McMikle Funeral Home located at 201 S. Center St. in Charleston, Missouri. In place of sending flowers, plants or gifts the Thurman family requests donations to McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. A GoFundMe page was created by Laurie Everett of Annie Laurie's on behalf of Amber Danyelle Young-Thurman, wife of Johnny. From the 548 individuals who have donated, more than $40,000 has been raised as of Thursday.
A celebration of his life will take place on Aug. 13 at Blue Diamond Sports Bar starting at 6 p.m. located at 26 Main St in Cape Girardeau. She invites anyone who knew Thurman to attend and to wear bright colors, bring memorabilia and stories of interactions with him.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.