NewsDecember 17, 2022

John Mehner to depart SEMO; Dan Presson named

John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022. The formal announcement of Mehner's departure by SEMO president Carlos Vargas came during the Friday, Dec. 16, meeting of SEMO's Board of Governors...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dan Presson
Dan Presson

John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022.

The formal announcement of Mehner's departure by SEMO president Carlos Vargas came during the Friday, Dec. 16, meeting of SEMO's Board of Governors.

"My wife, Molly, accepted a job as town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee, and I'm going with her," said Mehner, who previous to his SEMO administrative role was president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for 28 years.

"I love this (university) and am thrilled to death with the people I've had the opportunity to work with during this short period of time. Over the next few months, we'll be learning about some very exciting things we've been able to put into place," he added.

Dan Presson, director of career services for Southeast and First Ward Cape City councilman, has been named as Mehner's interim successor while a search for a permanent replacement gets underway.

John Mehner
John Mehner
"I'm grateful to Dr. Vargas for the opportunity to serve and implement programs benefiting Southeast students and the regional business community," Presson told the Southeast Missourian. "I am looking forward to continuing John Mehner's work and improving the workforce and economic development community throughout southeast Missouri."

Presson will begin his new duties after the first of the year.

Of note

Vargas formally introduced two new administrators who joined Southeast on Dec. 1.

Members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors met Friday, Dec. 16, at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. Attending the meeting were, from left Governor James P. Limbaugh, Governor David C. Martin, Governor Andrew J. Moore, SEMO president Carlos Vargas, Governor Tina L. Klocke and Christopher Martin, Dr. Vargas' chief of staff. Governors Lloyd F. Smith and Vivek Malik were also in attendance. The meeting was held the day before the Saturday, Dec. 17, winter commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center, in which 1,071 students were scheduled to graduate.
Members of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors met Friday, Dec. 16, at Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. Attending the meeting were, from left Governor James P. Limbaugh, Governor David C. Martin, Governor Andrew J. Moore, SEMO president Carlos Vargas, Governor Tina L. Klocke and Christopher Martin, Dr. Vargas' chief of staff. Governors Lloyd F. Smith and Vivek Malik were also in attendance. The meeting was held the day before the Saturday, Dec. 17, winter commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center, in which 1,071 students were scheduled to graduate.
  • Nora Bouzihay, Title IX coordinator and assistant to the president for equity initiatives.
  • Wendell Snodgrass, vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

