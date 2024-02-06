John Mehner to depart SEMO; Dan Presson named

John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022.

The formal announcement of Mehner's departure by SEMO president Carlos Vargas came during the Friday, Dec. 16, meeting of SEMO's Board of Governors.

"My wife, Molly, accepted a job as town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee, and I'm going with her," said Mehner, who previous to his SEMO administrative role was president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for 28 years.

"I love this (university) and am thrilled to death with the people I've had the opportunity to work with during this short period of time. Over the next few months, we'll be learning about some very exciting things we've been able to put into place," he added.

Dan Presson, director of career services for Southeast and First Ward Cape City councilman, has been named as Mehner's interim successor while a search for a permanent replacement gets underway.