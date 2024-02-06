All sections
NewsMay 28, 2019

John McCain's son will accept Truman award for his father

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The son of U.S. Sen. John McCain will accept the Truman Public Service Award in his late father's name. The Independence Examiner reported the City of Independence bestows the award each year to someone in public life who followed President Harry Truman's traits such as ability, honesty and integrity...

Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The son of U.S. Sen. John McCain will accept the Truman Public Service Award in his late father's name.

The Independence Examiner reported the City of Independence bestows the award each year to someone in public life who followed President Harry Truman's traits such as ability, honesty and integrity.

Doug McCain will accept the award during a ceremony Saturday at the Truman Memorial Building. The event will be free and open to the public.

John McCain died last year. He spent 30 years in the U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008. He also was a Navy pilot who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

McCain accepted the Truman Good Neighbor Award in 2016.

Information from: The Examiner, http://www.examiner.net

