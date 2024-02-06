John McCain's son will accept Truman award for his father

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The son of U.S. Sen. John McCain will accept the Truman Public Service Award in his late father's name.

The Independence Examiner reported the City of Independence bestows the award each year to someone in public life who followed President Harry Truman's traits such as ability, honesty and integrity.

Doug McCain will accept the award during a ceremony Saturday at the Truman Memorial Building. The event will be free and open to the public.