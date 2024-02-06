"We're figuring out where we are right now as far as student engagement and student instruction when it comes to dealing with the pandemic," Link said. "Most districts have been in school since the start (of the pandemic). There have been a few that have had to shut down for a little bit due to quarantines, but for the most part, we've been in school so we have a year's worth of data to look at and see where our gains have been and where we need improvement."

Another challenge Link said he and the department of education will be dealing with in the coming years will be in the area of postsecondary career training.

"Gov. (Mike) Parson is pushing hard on career education and trying to provide more opportunities and resources for school districts either as they're graduating, preparing to graduate or starting to think about their future," Link said.

"We're one of the areas of the state that does not have a technical college and our kids have to leave (the area) to get skills they need for jobs and sometimes they don't come back," he continued. "We've got to be able to provide opportunities for students and even for adults that are transitioning from one job or another. Whether that will be part of my job description is still to be determined, but it's something I want to advocate for."

In addition to some of the details in his job description, Link said his new position's salary has not been finalized, either.

"I have no clue yet," Link when asked about his compensation.

"I know the starting salary listed in the job description said '$50,000-plus,' but to be quite honest, money has no influence on this job; it was the fact that I get to continue working in the school business, working with educators and hopefully impacting the lives of children in Southeast Missouri," he said.

"I wasn't looking for additional income as much as I was looking for something that I feel I'm called to do," the Jackson superintendent continued. "It's a service I can still provide."

