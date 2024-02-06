John Keusenkothen: principled leader

When John Joseph Keusenkothen passed away Nov. 9, 2023, the 92-year-old Cape Girardean left behind more than just five children, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

"John K.", as he was affectionately known, left behind a legacy worth remembering.

Keusenkothen worked for Saint Francis Medical Center for 23 years. From 1976 until his retirement in 1991, he served as its president and chief executive officer, the first nonordained person to serve in such capacity.

During his tenure, Keusenkothen oversaw the hospital moving to its current location near William Street, which more than doubled its number of beds.

He also supervised the development and construction of several medical center expansions, including the Gene E. Huckstep Emergency/Trauma Center and the Critical Care Center.

John keusenkothen, or "John K." to all who knew him, passed away Nov. 9 at the age of 92. As president of Saint Francis Medical Center for 15 years, he oversaw numerous additions and advancements to the hospital system. Courtesy of Jim Keusenkothen

A plethora of patient care services and community programs were established under his leadership, and he helped introduce medical advances such as CT scanning and open-heart surgery to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Former Saint Francis workers remembered Keusenkothen as being dedicated to his family, his Catholic faith and the hospital he cared so deeply for.

Humble and helpful

Connie Laurentius spent the Blizzard of 1979 at work.

She had managed to get to Saint Francis by hitching a ride after 2 feet of snow fell in 15 hours Feb. 25, 1979. Laurentius, an administrative assistant, was the only member of the office staff to do so.

John Keusenkothen awards Connie Laurentius with the Saint Francis Medical Center's Employee of the Year Award in 1987. Laurentius remembered her former boss as a humble, dedicated man with a humorous side. Courtesy of Jim Keusenkothen

She would spend around a week stuck in the office as the National Guard helped clear the roads. In the interim, she was at least getting a good night's sleep thanks to Keusenkothen.

"He called me, and he actually had a couch in his office, and he said, 'You get a blanket and sleep on that couch if you need to,'" Laurentius said.

When Keusenkothen retired at age 60, Laurentius said it came as a bit of a shock. She recalled him calling his secretaries into his office individually and explaining that, at 60 years old, he thought it best for the next generation to start taking over.

She said Keusenkothen was a humble man who simply wanted his workers to do their jobs as best they could. But beneath the steadfast, compassionate exterior, there was a lighter side to him as well.

"He did have a sense of humor, too," she said. "Not everyone saw it, but every once in a while you could see that sheepish grin and that glint in his eye ... when you saw that glint, you knew he was saying a ha-ha."