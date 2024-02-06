John Keusenkothen: principled leader

When John Joseph Keusenkothen passed away Nov. 9, 2023, the 92-year-old Cape Girardean left behind more than just five children, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
"John K.", as he was affectionately known, left behind a legacy worth remembering.
Keusenkothen worked for Saint Francis Medical Center for 23 years. From 1976 until his retirement in 1991, he served as its president and chief executive officer, the first nonordained person to serve in such capacity.
During his tenure, Keusenkothen oversaw the hospital moving to its current location near William Street, which more than doubled its number of beds.
He also supervised the development and construction of several medical center expansions, including the Gene E. Huckstep Emergency/Trauma Center and the Critical Care Center.
A plethora of patient care services and community programs were established under his leadership, and he helped introduce medical advances such as CT scanning and open-heart surgery to Saint Francis Medical Center.
Former Saint Francis workers remembered Keusenkothen as being dedicated to his family, his Catholic faith and the hospital he cared so deeply for.
Connie Laurentius spent the Blizzard of 1979 at work.
She had managed to get to Saint Francis by hitching a ride after 2 feet of snow fell in 15 hours Feb. 25, 1979. Laurentius, an administrative assistant, was the only member of the office staff to do so.
She would spend around a week stuck in the office as the National Guard helped clear the roads. In the interim, she was at least getting a good night's sleep thanks to Keusenkothen.
"He called me, and he actually had a couch in his office, and he said, 'You get a blanket and sleep on that couch if you need to,'" Laurentius said.
When Keusenkothen retired at age 60, Laurentius said it came as a bit of a shock. She recalled him calling his secretaries into his office individually and explaining that, at 60 years old, he thought it best for the next generation to start taking over.
She said Keusenkothen was a humble man who simply wanted his workers to do their jobs as best they could. But beneath the steadfast, compassionate exterior, there was a lighter side to him as well.
"He did have a sense of humor, too," she said. "Not everyone saw it, but every once in a while you could see that sheepish grin and that glint in his eye ... when you saw that glint, you knew he was saying a ha-ha."
Keusenkothen hired Richard Essner 37 years ago, and the former facilities management director for Saint Francis said he grew to respect "John K." both as a boss and as a friend.
"Truthfully, I've worked for a number of people in my life, but he had the most character and integrity of anyone I've ever worked for in my life," Essner said.
He recalled being in a conference meeting with Keusenkothen but without phones for people to connect to.
Essner found a company that would be willing to give the Saint Francis personnel a temporary free trial of their calling services.
Keusenkothen was adamantly against that. Essner recalled him saying that if they had no intention of buying the service, they wouldn't lead the company on by going through with the free trial.
"He said it just wouldn't be right," Essner said.
Essner would serve on the Saint Francis executive team long after Keusenkothen retired. At his own retirement in 2016, "John K." attended even though he himself had been retired for many years.
"He was always friendly to me. If we were at a party or something, he'd search me out or I'd search him out, but we'd always talk a lot. Just a very personable, very caring individual," Essner said. "He was the same at work as he was at any other place. He was the same John K."
Glenn McFadden said Keusenkothen had all the innate qualities of a respected leader.
He was honest, grateful and motivational and had trust in others' abilities, the former Saint Francis chief operations officer said.
Above all, he said Keusenkothen was genuine in everything he did.
Keusenkothen encouraged McFadden to pursue a master's degree in health care administration, which he achieved while working under him.
"It was a pleasure and a privilege working with John," McFadden said. "I can't stress enough his devotion to his family and friends. It was always evident in everything that John did, and that meant a lot to many of us, myself included," he said.
McFadden experienced this devotion firsthand when he was recalled from his administrative position at Saint Francis to serve in Kuwait during the Gulf War.
"I was so appreciative that John was not only supportive of my service and my calling, but also John was the first person to warmly welcome me back to my previous administrative position at the conclusion of the war," he said. "I cannot tell you how much that meant to me and my wife to have an opportunity to come back to the same position with the same support."
Keusenkothen himself was a military veteran, having served four years in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s.
McFadden worked at Saint Francis for 19 years. He eventually left to pursue a chief executive position in St. Louis.
He said he would not have been as successful as he was in that role without the leadership qualities he learned from Keusenkothen.
