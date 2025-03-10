John “Doc” Yallaly spent four decades leading the Cape Girardeau American Legion Post 63 baseball team, and in doing so, the Ste. Genevieve native won a pair of Legion state championships (1973 and 1994). However, those victories – and the multitude of others he led that program to from 1956 through 1996 – pale in comparison to Yallaly’s highest achievement.

Yallaly didn’t just win a lot of baseball games. He won life.

“Oh,” former American Legion player, and great-nephew of Yallaly, Robert Kern said, “the man lived a great life.”

Yallaly, 93, Cape Girardeau, passed away on Monday, and the tales of his legacy – on the diamond and off it - have flowed all week.

“He was amazing,” Kern said. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”

And he was only partially speaking of his baseball experience under Yallaly.

Yallaly was referred to as ‘Doc,’ because, as the son of a veterinarian in Ste. Genevieve, he too, learned the family business, but in an unofficial manner.

“His dad taught ‘Doc’ everything,” Kern explained. “’Doc’ would castrate pigs for farmers. He would deliver a calf. That is why they called him ‘Doc.’”

Yallaly never lost his love of a lot of things, such as his surviving wife, Barbara, animals, baseball, poker, and chewing tobacco, some of which could intermingle.

“We would be riding to a game,” Kern recalled, “and he would have his teeth in his shoe and his chew in his mouth.”

Cape Girardeau resident Rex Crosnoe also played for Yallaly, and he said the chew and the baseball mixed, but not the poker.

“Usually,” Crosnoe said, “we would not play on a Thursday, because Thursday was his ‘poker night.’”

Yallaly played poker until the end of his life, and at the end, he had assistance from his daughter, Kathy Coffman, who would read him the cards because of his loss of vision.

On Friday, Yallaly was buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, with a deck of cards and a 50-cent piece from his poker playing.

Yallaly not only mentored generations of ball players throughout Southeast Missouri on the art of the game but both Crosnoe and Kern said he taught his players about life.

“He made it fun to play,” Crosnoe said. “It was fun to go to the (ball) park.”

Crosnoe, who went rabbit hunting with Yallaly in the off-season, said there were times in doubleheaders where he “would want to sit out one of the games, so I could just sit and talk with ‘Doc.’”

“He was kind of a second dad to a lot of us,” Crosnoe said. “He would come to our high school games.

“He was around all of the time.”

In paying homage to Yallaly, Crosnoe now oversees the American Legion Post 63 baseball program each summer.