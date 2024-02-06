All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 16, 2017
John Danforth recipient of Churchill Leadership Medal
ST. LOUIS -- John Danforth, a former Missouri attorney general, U.S. senator and ambassador to the United Nations, is the latest recipient of the Winston Churchill Leadership Medal. The award, announced Monday, is from the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- John Danforth, a former Missouri attorney general, U.S. senator and ambassador to the United Nations, is the latest recipient of the Winston Churchill Leadership Medal.

The award, announced Monday, is from the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Danforth is 80 and lives in St. Louis. A Republican, he was elected attorney general in 1968. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1976 and re-elected twice. In addition to the ambassadorship, he was special counsel in the investigation of the federal raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and served as special envoy to Sudan.

Previous medal winners include his brother, William Danforth, chancellor emeritus of Washington University in St. Louis.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy