Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government

Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall.

Fox said approximately 20 municipal jobs, some of them considered entry-level, are either unfilled or will shortly become available in Cape Girardeau city government.

One of the more high-profile roles is to be filled is city engineer.

"Everybody is having trouble finding help," Fox said.

"It seems there is a shortage of applicants, (and) we're doing our best with our recruiting efforts, but we're struggling in some areas," said city manager Scott Meyer, who is himself retiring in June after 12 years.

"(The number of) applicants as a rule is down and without people with specific skill sets, you don't have a lot of choices," he added.

"(Job-seekers) perhaps can go to a metropolitan area and make a lot of more money," Meyer said.

Police chief Wes Blair echoed Meyer's thinking Thursday.

"When the economy is good and a lot of other jobs are out there that pay more, it can be difficult to find folks willing to put their lives on the line every day," Blair said.