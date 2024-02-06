Joan Lunden Q&A at the SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala

Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker and advocate for women’s health and wellness Joan Lunden took a few minutes before Saturday’s SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala to talk with the Southeast Missourian. The gala benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care fund, among other projects related to cancer patients’ care.

Q: What advice would you give to people undergoing cancer treatment?

A: Don’t do it alone. The breast-cancer community is not a sorority you want to join, but it is the most caring and compassionate, strong group that I’ve ever come across, and it made me stronger. And, I don’t know, maybe it’s the natural human instinct, when you face a life-threatening illness and you come out on the other side as a survivor, to reach out your hand and help the next woman through. It’s not just me. I see it at every, every breast-cancer event that I attend. I’ve learned a lot. It taught me the depth of compassion that one can have for a complete stranger. To me, that was probably the most unbelievable thing I’ve come to understand, and it guides me today. I’m on the phone all the time with people, they’re going through it, they’re a stranger, but there’s this commonality, and you can give them hope to see you on the other side. I just think it’s important to pass it along.

Q: How did your cancer journey affect your life overall?

A: It has certainly changed the trajectory of my life. As soon as I had a cancer diagnosis, it was in the bank that I would go public with it. I really didn’t have any choice. But I didn’t understand at the time that I was making that decision with the public, how rewarding it was going to be. And yet, when you think about everything I’ve done in my life, probably what I’ve done in the last five years is what I want to be remembered for.

Q: How has the treatment process changed since your diagnosis?