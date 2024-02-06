More than 500 people gathered Saturday for the fourth Journey Gala benefiting the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, ready for a “soiree in Paris” with celebrity guest Joan Lunden, former “Good Morning America” co-host, bestselling author, and women’s health and wellness advocate.

The cancer fund is important to the Cancer Center’s work, said Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at SoutheastHEALTH.

“Every week, we pull from that fund, and it works,” she said.

After predinner entertainment by Lady Lack Entertainment Dancers, Southeast-

HEALTH CEO Ken Bateman took the stage.

He said with Saturday’s efforts, the foundation had raised more than $1 million since the Journey Gala began.

Last year, the gala raised more than $250,000, he said, and each year, the foundation has helped more than 3,000 patients and their families with direct patient care, pharmacy assistance and more.

Lunden, herself a survivor of an aggressive form of breast cancer, said the importance of sharing stories is, others can learn and be motivated to be more vigilant about their health care.

“To be honest, I didn’t think that it would happen to me,” Lunden said. “I’ve been doing countless interviews with experts. I always reported on the latest stats. A woman has a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. I just never thought that I was going to be that one — because I didn’t have breast cancer in my family history.”

Less than 15% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history of the disease, she said.

And there were other risk factors she didn’t know about: lifestyle choices, poor diet, stress, not enough sleep, excess weight after menopause, having children later in life, having had fertility treatments — all of which she had.