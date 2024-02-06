J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member

The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70.

Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as Ward 1 Cape Girardeau councilman in 1994, taking office the same year as former Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III.

"(J.J.) was a listener, would give concise and very well thought out opinions in Council but was not one to ramble on and talk a lot," Spradling said, adding Williamson "had the ear" of residents in the Red Star area at that time because of issues in flood buyout programs and subsequent cleanup efforts.

"I don't believe I was elected to the City Council because I'm Black, but I'm proud to be the first to serve on the City Council," said Williamson in an article published in the April 12, 1994, Southeast Missourian.

Williamson's election, along with that of Richard L. "Butch" Eggimann and Tom Neumeyer, ushered in a new system of representation on City Council.

The city adopted a ward system with the 1994 vote. Previously, all Council members were elected on an at-large basis.

"I had tremendous respect for (Williamson). I worked closely with him during my time on the city's Parks and Recreation Board while he was Ward 1 councilman," said Jay Knudtson, Cape Girardeau's Mayor from 2002 to 2010.

"He was organized, so willing to listen and so calm. He pulled the curtain back for me to see how city government works."