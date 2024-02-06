Red Letter Communications founder Jim Riley became the newest recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Friday, March 22, at the Show Me Center.

The award recognizes exceptional efforts to improve the community over an extended time.

"I consider it a privilege to do business here, to work in this community," Riley said. "The people I work around are so talented."

Riley founded his communications and marketing company in 1980. It has grown to employ 65 people and works with clients on a local, national and international level.

Riley has contributed to numerous local causes such as South Side Farms, Southeast Missouri State University, Notre Dame Regional High School and the Catholic Charities of Southeast Missouri's soon-to-be-opened LifeHouse.

Hundreds of people attended the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner of Friday, March 22. The Chamber consists of 797 businesses with more than 1,400 active members. Christopher Borro

He also dedicated his marketing skills and resources to help construct the new Cape Girardeau Public Library and promote the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax that supported Cape Splash and the Shawnee Park sports complex.

Riley is involved in St. Vincent de Paul Men's Association, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, Friends of Saint Francis Foundation, Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities.

Riley thanked his family, his staff and the Cape Girardeau community for helping him get to where he is today.

"I am the luckiest man alive," he said to conclude his acceptance speech.

The Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award was named after its first recipient, who was a lawyer in Cape Girardeau for more than 75 years.

Riley was not alone in earning an award. Four other local individuals were celebrated for their contributions to the Cape Girardeau community.

Jeff Rawson, rustmedia's director, was named the inaugural Young Professional of the Year. This award was developed to recognize professionals younger than 40 who inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"To the young professionals," he said, "thank you for continuing to challenge, to question. Please don't stop."