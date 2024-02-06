Red Letter Communications founder Jim Riley became the newest recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Friday, March 22, at the Show Me Center.
The award recognizes exceptional efforts to improve the community over an extended time.
"I consider it a privilege to do business here, to work in this community," Riley said. "The people I work around are so talented."
Riley founded his communications and marketing company in 1980. It has grown to employ 65 people and works with clients on a local, national and international level.
Riley has contributed to numerous local causes such as South Side Farms, Southeast Missouri State University, Notre Dame Regional High School and the Catholic Charities of Southeast Missouri's soon-to-be-opened LifeHouse.
He also dedicated his marketing skills and resources to help construct the new Cape Girardeau Public Library and promote the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax that supported Cape Splash and the Shawnee Park sports complex.
Riley is involved in St. Vincent de Paul Men's Association, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau, Friends of Saint Francis Foundation, Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities.
Riley thanked his family, his staff and the Cape Girardeau community for helping him get to where he is today.
"I am the luckiest man alive," he said to conclude his acceptance speech.
The Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award was named after its first recipient, who was a lawyer in Cape Girardeau for more than 75 years.
Riley was not alone in earning an award. Four other local individuals were celebrated for their contributions to the Cape Girardeau community.
Jeff Rawson, rustmedia's director, was named the inaugural Young Professional of the Year. This award was developed to recognize professionals younger than 40 who inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.
"To the young professionals," he said, "thank you for continuing to challenge, to question. Please don't stop."
Rawson joined rustmedia in 2014 and founded The Scout daily email newsletter in 2017. He also helped develop Shipyard Music Festival in 2018.
Rawson serves on the Cape Girardeau Chamber Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Old Town Cape Board of Directors and Design Committee and Cape Girardeau County Park Board.
Laura Younghouse, founder of Midwest Energy Inc, took home the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. Honorees have to have studied in Cape Girardeau or started their entrepreneurial journey there.
"You have no idea how much this means to me," Younghouse said. "... It's just overwhelming, the love and support I've had."
In 1993, Younghouse acquired seven convenience stations and a fuel transportation business, growing her business to 10 locations in seven cities over 30 years.
She serves community boards for the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board, Notre Dame Regional High School, Montgomery Bank and the Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Association.
Kanaan Rhodes Steiner, owner of the room. Hair Design Studio, earned the Small Business of the Year Award.
This award is presented to businesses that have fewer than 50 employees, are at least 51% locally owned and have served the community for a minimum of five years.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who believes in us, supports us, nominated us. We're truly honored," Steiner said, speaking with her staff on stage with her.
Steiner founded the room. in 2017. Her salon service had previously earned recognition as a Better Business Bureau Torch Award in 2020, the Cape Girardeau People's Choice 1st Place for barbershops in 2022 and 2023, and the Old Town Cape Volunteer of the Year Award in 2023.
Former Southeast Missourian business editor and 38-year Chamber member Jay Wolz was named Ambassador of the Year.
"Being an Ambassador has kept me involved not only with the chamber but with Cape Girardeau as a whole," he said. "It's been a pleasure working with my fellow Ambassadors to support the Chamber and the community."
Wolz, a 1993 Leadership Cape graduate, has served as a Chamber ambassador for two years, attending 64 events and recruiting eight new businesses.
Other recognition includes him being named the United Way of Southeast Missouri's Volunteer of the Year in 2022.
Several businesses were also recognized for their 25th or 50th anniversaries with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
