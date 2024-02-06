Jif peanut butter recalled after salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a recall on numerous types of Jif brand peanut butter after the food has been linked to an outbreak of salmonella.
J.M. Smucker company announced a recall May 20 of multiple lots of Jif peanut butter nationwide after 14 reported illnesses — including one in Missouri and one in Illinois -- and two hospitalizations have been linked to the company's product, according to the CDC. The agency estimates the number could be much higher. No deaths have been linked to possibly contaminated peanut butter, at the time of publication.
The recall includes creamy, crunchy, reduced fat and natural peanut butter, among others, in lot codes 1274425—2140425, with "425" at the end of the first seven numbers, a CDC news release said. The lot numbers are located near the "best if used by" date on the label.
Those with any peanut butter in the recall are asked to throw it away immediately and wash any surfaces the peanut butter touched using hot, soapy water. They are also asked to monitor for common salmonella infection symptoms, including fever, diarrhea and vomiting, and consult a medical provider if any appear.
Symptoms usually occur anywhere within six hours to six days of swallowing the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover within four days to a week without treatment. Those younger than 5 and older than 65 are at higher risk.
