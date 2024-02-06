JH, elementary volleyball season kicks off in Leopold

Junior high and elementary volleyball season has kicked off in Leopold.
The eighth-grade team played in its first tournament Saturday at Oak Ridge. The Wildcats were able to secure a spot in the gold bracket during pool play, but later fell to Meadow Heights in a close match-up.
Fans will have the chance to cheer on the junior high volleyball girls Thursday, March 7, at Scott City.
Leopold's junior high team includes eighth-graders Elizabeth Baker, Reeann Burger, Rylie Hutchings and Cara Wiseman; and seventh-graders Braelyn Benfield, Brooke Beussink, Caroline Horrell and Addison Schneid.
The elementary team includes sixth-graders Blair Elfrink, Emma Engelen, Audrey Langston, Halley Lincoln, Kynlee Martin, Aubree McWilliams and Peyton Van de Ven; and fifth-graders Addison Arnzen, Mariah Becker and Olive Deck.
They are coached by Amanda Schneid and Whittney Thiele.
