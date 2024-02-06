All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 6, 2024

JH, elementary volleyball season kicks off in Leopold

Junior high and elementary volleyball season has kicked off in Leopold. The eighth-grade team played in its first tournament Saturday at Oak Ridge. The Wildcats were able to secure a spot in the gold bracket during pool play, but later fell to Meadow Heights in a close match-up...

Wil Seiler
Coach Amanda Schneid talks to the team during a time out.
Coach Amanda Schneid talks to the team during a time out.Courtesy of Stacy Halter

Junior high and elementary volleyball season has kicked off in Leopold.

The eighth-grade team played in its first tournament Saturday at Oak Ridge. The Wildcats were able to secure a spot in the gold bracket during pool play, but later fell to Meadow Heights in a close match-up.

Fans will have the chance to cheer on the junior high volleyball girls Thursday, March 7, at Scott City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Leopold's junior high team includes eighth-graders Elizabeth Baker, Reeann Burger, Rylie Hutchings and Cara Wiseman; and seventh-graders Braelyn Benfield, Brooke Beussink, Caroline Horrell and Addison Schneid.

The elementary team includes sixth-graders Blair Elfrink, Emma Engelen, Audrey Langston, Halley Lincoln, Kynlee Martin, Aubree McWilliams and Peyton Van de Ven; and fifth-graders Addison Arnzen, Mariah Becker and Olive Deck.

Caroline Horrell and Reeann Burger go up for a block.
Caroline Horrell and Reeann Burger go up for a block.Courtesy of Stacy Halter

They are coached by Amanda Schneid and Whittney Thiele.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy