Jerry Nachtigal, spokesman for 3 Missouri governors, dies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jerry Nachtigal, a former journalist who became spokesman for three consecutive Missouri governors, has died.

The Miller Funeral Home said Nachtigal died of cancer Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was 57.

Nachtigal was Gov. Mel Carnahan's spokesman in October 2000 when it fell to him to confirm that Carnahan; the governor's son, Roger; and aide Chris Sifford had died in a plane crash.