All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2023

Jerry Ford to present Great American Songbook concert

Jerry Ford will be singing Great American Songbook standards at a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in Shuck Recital Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert is called "For the Ladies", and Ford will be singing classic American love songs and be accompanied on piano by Beverly Reece...

Danny Walter
Jerry Ford will be singing Great American Songbook standards at a concert this weekend at the River Campus.
Jerry Ford will be singing Great American Songbook standards at a concert this weekend at the River Campus.Southeast Missourian file

Jerry Ford will be singing Great American Songbook standards at a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in Shuck Recital Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The concert is called "For the Ladies", and Ford will be singing classic American love songs and be accompanied on piano by Beverly Reece.

Ford, a trumpet player and leader of the Jerry Ford Orchestra, has been entertaining audiences throughout the Midwest since 1957.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ford said he never considered himself much of a singer but after several years of being encouraged to do a vocal concert, he finally decided to do it.

"Over the years, people have told me I have a nice voice and need to sing more, and I just kind of shrug my shoulders and move on," Ford said. "But I got to thinking one day, maybe I'll just sing a little bit, do a concert for the women because they've always been big supporters."

Ford said most will recognize all the songs he will be performing, including "I Remember You" written by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer, "Wind Beneath My Wings" written by Jeff Silbar and Larry Henley and "As Time Goes By" written by Herman Hupfeld.

Admission is free and Ford said he will have a limited number of CDs available of the songs he and Reece perform at the concert.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy