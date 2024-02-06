Local musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps.
Thursday is the 75th anniversary of D-Day -- the day the Allies invaded Western Europe in World War II -- which makes the timing of the book even more significant, according to Ford.
"The older generations understand what D-Day was and the implications, but young people today, a lot of them, can't relate or remember Vietnam, let alone World War II," Ford said.
He said the book -- still untitled -- will serve to not only to elevate Gen. Mckee's role, "but to talk about and get a sense of what military life was like in those days."
The three-section book is set to debut in December, Ford said, adding the project spanning "several years" is nearly complete.
Ford said, "I admired the guy. I enjoyed being with him; he was a very special person."
McKee died Dec. 26, 2016 at the age of 100, but Ford and Nickell met with McKee several times prior to discovering McKee's first-hand descriptions of historical wartime events.
And according to previous reporting, McKee died only 10 days after the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a resolution honoring him.
"A lot of this is autobiographical, because [McKee] wrote a lot of this ... I've got the whole thing written; the first third, his childhood, he spoke into a recorder, and Frank and I divided it up in paragraphs and chapters."
Both he and Nickell are contributing to the writing, Ford said, but Nickell also is editing.
Ford's friendship with McKee dates back many years, as both Ford and McKee were involved in politics.
But the reason Ford started the project, he said, is because "it's just a fascinating story from Cape Girardeau."
"He's one of the great generals of the 20th century," Ford said. "And he was such an engaging personality; when you talk to him, you just kind of are drawn to him."
Ford said through he and Nickell's research, McKee is believed to be the only four-star general to not already have a book written about him.
"It's past time," Ford said.
Originally from Arkansas, McKee spent much of his early childhood in Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1934 and attended Southeast Missouri State University from 1934 to 1937.
McKee graduated from U.S. Air Corps flight training in February 1939 at the age of 22, served several months in the 20th Pursuit Group. He then served as an operational test pilot in the newly activated Test and Show Group, according to information submitted by Ford.
He also participated in the testing of "virtually all aircraft" produced for the Air Corps. McKee also flew the British Spitfire Squadron at Elgin Field, Florida, before becoming Operations Officer of the Elgin Field Test Group when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.
McKee also served as senior squadron commander with additional duty as deputy group commander of one of these Fighter Groups -- the 370th -- that was assigned to the Ninth Air Force and proceeded to England in early Jan. 1944.
McKee named his P-38 fighter "My Gal Sal" to honor his wife, Sally, Ford said.
When the OK to publish the manuscript is received from McKee's family, Ford said, it's only a matter of how soon the editor, Mickey Heath, can finish proofing the copy. Heath is with the Southeast Missouri State University creative writing department.
Proceeds from book sales will benefit a charitable organization to be determined, Ford said.
McKee also presented the commencement address at Southeast in 1971 and received the Alumni Merit Award from the university that same year, according to previous reporting.
