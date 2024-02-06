Local musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps.

Thursday is the 75th anniversary of D-Day -- the day the Allies invaded Western Europe in World War II -- which makes the timing of the book even more significant, according to Ford.

"The older generations understand what D-Day was and the implications, but young people today, a lot of them, can't relate or remember Vietnam, let alone World War II," Ford said.

He said the book -- still untitled -- will serve to not only to elevate Gen. Mckee's role, "but to talk about and get a sense of what military life was like in those days."

The three-section book is set to debut in December, Ford said, adding the project spanning "several years" is nearly complete.

Ford said, "I admired the guy. I enjoyed being with him; he was a very special person."

McKee died Dec. 26, 2016 at the age of 100, but Ford and Nickell met with McKee several times prior to discovering McKee's first-hand descriptions of historical wartime events.

And according to previous reporting, McKee died only 10 days after the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a resolution honoring him.

"A lot of this is autobiographical, because [McKee] wrote a lot of this ... I've got the whole thing written; the first third, his childhood, he spoke into a recorder, and Frank and I divided it up in paragraphs and chapters."

Both he and Nickell are contributing to the writing, Ford said, but Nickell also is editing.

Ford's friendship with McKee dates back many years, as both Ford and McKee were involved in politics.

But the reason Ford started the project, he said, is because "it's just a fascinating story from Cape Girardeau."