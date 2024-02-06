Jensen speaks at annual Respect for Law dinner

Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen was the guest speaker at this year's Respect for Law dinner and awards ceremony for law enforcement held at the VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Ferrell, Ret., introduced Jensen as someone who "has absolutely done an extraordinary job in attacking violent crime."

"I have no doubt that on this mission, Jeff Jensen will do as he has done in every step of his life. He's going to hit it out of the park," Ferrell said.

Jensen said he does have Cape Girardeau roots, with relatives on his mother's side originally from the Southeast Missouri area.

He said he owes "quite a bit to Cape Girardeau," and spoke of visiting on past vacations.

Jensen spoke on the topic of stepping up prosecutions "very aggressively," with the focus "clearly" being on violent crime and drug cases.

"Especially drug cases. We're going after it hard," he said.

Jensen explained "never" has there been a time in history where the department of justice has relied more heavily on local and state law enforcement.

He said this is the hardest time it's ever been to be a law enforcement officer, in part because of people's "such disregard for human life."

"It's shocking to me," he said, "guns are so available to these dangerous people. It's almost like they're playing video games with real guns."

Jensen emphasized "self-initiated police work makes all the difference" and said he was in attendance to express appreciation on behalf of the United States for the work of local law enforcement.

"The department of justice supports blue," Jensen said.

Awards were also presented Thursday evening by Sergeant Jeff McCullough, Sheriff John Jordan and Chief of Police Wes Blair.