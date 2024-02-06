All sections
NewsOctober 5, 2017

Jensen confirmed as U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — The new U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri has been confirmed by the Senate.

Jeffrey B. Jensen received Senate approval Tuesday. He was nominated by President Donald Trump in July. New presidential administrations typically pick their own U.S. attorneys. He replaces Richard Callahan, who served under Democratic President Barack Obama.

Jensen worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI in 1989. He spent 10 years with the FBI and attended Saint Louis University School of Law at night, graduating magna cum laude.

Jensen joined the U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis in 1999 and left the federal position in 2009. He has worked in private practice since then.

State News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

