Jennifer Abernathy: Getting past the shame

From ages four to six, Jennifer Abernathy was sexually assaulted, setting her up for a life of low self-esteem, no self-worth and a lack of trust in people. Eventually, this led to a long history of abuse and chronic addiction.

At age 15, the age when she became sexually active and the age when she began to remember her past trauma, Jennifer began using meth. Describing herself as a binge user, she started on the path toward cycles of use and recovery and cycles of abuse. Even though she has now accumulated more clean time than addiction, she was in and out of recovery for 20 years. For her, unhealthy relationships were triggers, and drugs filled a void.

Jennifer worked hard to get her life back on track, going to school for social work. After nearly four years clean, she had a tubal ligation. The procedure brought up the emotions connected to her past trauma, so she took prescribed painkillers and relapsed again.

She began using nearly every day between 2014 and 2016. During this time, she was also in her most physically-, emotionally- and mentally-abusive relationship ever, both of them using very heavily together. Because she had been only a binge user in the past, this was the first time she became physically addicted. She says during this time, her body was doing weird things, causing her to become sick. While dealing with this, she was also trying to end the relationship, which caused even more trauma. In 2016, she went to jail, got out and started using again. On November 21, she was picked up in Nashville and went to treatment again. But this time, it was different.

When Jennifer relapsed, she was so ashamed — a shame that kept her sick for many months.

“In my mind, I kept telling myself I was just having fun, but by the time I realized I was lying to myself, I was physically addicted,” she says.

The length and severity of this last relapse scared her. Even though she had been to treatment several times before, the focus had always been on how to not do drugs. This last time, she came to understand her drug use was a symptom of a bigger issue. Her treatment at the Gibson Center in Cape Girardeau focused on self-care, the understanding that everything is a balance and that she was there to work on more than substance abuse. Her treatment plan included EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy which allowed her to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress from childhood trauma. Using these resources provided by the Gibson Center helped Jennifer save her own life.