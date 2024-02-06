Cheryl Cox can't remember the first time she knocked on a neighbor's door as a Jehovah's Witness. That's because she was still young enough to be held in her mother's arms.

Her husband, Gerald, was also a toddler the first time his parent brought him along on a ministry visit, but he does remember the first time he participated by saying a Bible verse when he was 6 years old.

"It was really simple, and it helped because people thought it was cute." Gerald said.

Both sides of the Cape Girardeau couple's families have been Jehovah's Witnesses going back a century. Visiting homes in their community to share Scripture with people is just part of who they are as a family and as Christians.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, however, all Jehovah's Witness church congregations were instructed to suspend their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions.

But that wasn't the end of their ministry. Like the rest of the world, they turned to technology to keep in touch with friends and family, as well as reach out to their community. Using the video-conferencing platform Zoom, the Coxes have continued to give free Bible lessons.

"It was very different," Cheryl Cox said. "We've adjusted to it. We'd only used Zoom briefly before. Now we use it regularly to conduct Bible studies, and that's been amazing. To still be able to be face to face with our Bible students. And to be able to share videos with them just like we would in person. We've not missed a beat with any of that. It's the next best thing to being in person."

Along with the latest virtual forms of communication, they've also had to go old school. Rather than knocking on doors, they now write letters. Each Jehovah's Witness congregation has a territory of their community for their ministry. Small groups within each congregation meet over Zoom to encourage each other as they write letters of encouragement to people in their community.

"These letters are reaching people who possibly would not have been home when we called at their door," Gerald Cox said.

"Even though we're not able to go in the door-to-door ministry, it seems like we're busier than ever," his wife added.

With words of encouragement, Scripture and an invitation to contact them personally, the Coxes put a lot of thought into what topics may be of particular concern to individuals living in their community.