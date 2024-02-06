Jefferson students celebrate OVC champs

Jefferson Elementary students Ivyana Myers, 9, left, and Mya Wilson, 10, walk Southeast Missouri State women's basketball coach Rekha Patterson down the "red carpet" at the start of an assembly Monday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate the team's victory at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament over the weekend. ...

Jefferson Elementary students Ivyana Myers, 9, left, and Mya Wilson, 10, walk Southeast Missouri State women's basketball coach Rekha Patterson down the "red carpet" at the start of an assembly Monday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate the team's victory at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament over the weekend. The two Jefferson students first connected with Patterson after being paired with the coach as their mentor during the school's Impact Project in October. BEN MATTHEWS