Jefferson Elem.'s Carter honored at virtual gala

Jefferson Elementary counselor Olivia Carter, some of her fellow co-workers and other guests had a small masked gathering at One City on Thursday evening to watch the 2021 School Counselor of the Year Gala put on by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA).

The event held special significance -- the organization named Carter its 2021 School Counselor of the Year.

The annual gala usually takes place in Washington, D.C., where school counselors from all over the country celebrate selected counselors, with the School Counselor of the Year being the highest honor.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the gala was made virtual with pre-recorded videos from school counselors and special guests, such as CEO of EdTrust, John King; cofounder and CEO of Student Success Agency, EJ Carrion; musician Colbie Caillat; and first lady of the United States, Jill Biden.

Carter also spoke in a video, thanking everyone for the honor and talking about how she, co-workers and other school counselors in the nation work hard for their students and the community, and how they overcame challenges the pandemic created.