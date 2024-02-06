Prekindergarten students received beanies made from yarn based on their own design on Friday, Dec. 9, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

Julie Ray, a retired Early Childhood professor who volunteers at Jefferson, said she introduced the students to the picture book "Extra Yarn" in October.

The Caldecott Medal winning book, written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, tells the story of a girl named Annabelle who finds a treasure box of yarn and brings color to her monochrome town by knitting sweaters and beanies for everyone. Because she was sharing kindness with her good deeds, the treasure box of yarn was endless. Yarn just kept appearing as she needed it.

"My first experience of the book came at a reading by the author," Ray said. "I bought the book and got it signed by Mac Barnett and thought it would be really good to use."

In October, Ray read the book to the students and then "discovered" a letter from Annabelle asking them to design beanies she could knit for more of her townspeople. Ray then took those designs and passed them on to volunteers who knitted the beanies based on the students' designs.

From left, Reahan Dobbs, Lilly Ellison, Kymbree Pickens and Jace Dienstbach wear hand-knitted beanies, based on their own designs, presented by Julie Ray on Friday, Dec. 9, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

"When I started this and they told me they had 119 students, I knew I wouldn't be able to make that many beanies on my own," Ray said. "So I put a 'help wanted' post on Facebook and had so much response. We ended up with 16 volunteers from all over. I had a friend from Florida, a cousin from California and even had a lady from England volunteer to make beanies."