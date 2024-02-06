Prekindergarten students received beanies made from yarn based on their own design on Friday, Dec. 9, at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.
Julie Ray, a retired Early Childhood professor who volunteers at Jefferson, said she introduced the students to the picture book "Extra Yarn" in October.
The Caldecott Medal winning book, written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, tells the story of a girl named Annabelle who finds a treasure box of yarn and brings color to her monochrome town by knitting sweaters and beanies for everyone. Because she was sharing kindness with her good deeds, the treasure box of yarn was endless. Yarn just kept appearing as she needed it.
"My first experience of the book came at a reading by the author," Ray said. "I bought the book and got it signed by Mac Barnett and thought it would be really good to use."
In October, Ray read the book to the students and then "discovered" a letter from Annabelle asking them to design beanies she could knit for more of her townspeople. Ray then took those designs and passed them on to volunteers who knitted the beanies based on the students' designs.
"When I started this and they told me they had 119 students, I knew I wouldn't be able to make that many beanies on my own," Ray said. "So I put a 'help wanted' post on Facebook and had so much response. We ended up with 16 volunteers from all over. I had a friend from Florida, a cousin from California and even had a lady from England volunteer to make beanies."
Ray said it was like the story coming into real life. Yarn, and money to buy more, was donated to the school and often the people making the beanies would finish one and ask to do another.
"So, just like in the story where Annabelle found she always had extra yarn, we have extra beanies for the kids, and the teachers, too," Ray said.
On Friday, Ray returned and read the story again. This time, she "found" another letter from Annabelle, who she had so much extra yarn she was able to knit beanies for the students and the teachers. Ray then presented each student with the beanies they designed.
Ray said she looked for ways to be a part of the schools after retiring from Southeast Missouri State University a year and a half ago.
"I think volunteering is really important," Ray said. "When I was a professor, I did a lot of work here at Jefferson, and a lot of the teachers here were once my students at SEMO. So it has a special place in my heart."
Ray said she has devoted so much of her life to young children and loves supporting the teachers, but she said it was easier than she thought it would be and got something out of the experience herself.
"It was never a struggle to get them done. It's been really fun. I've made several new friends from this who have all said they want to do it again next year."
