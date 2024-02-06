Jefferson Elementary School teachers create sensory garden

This upcoming school year, Jefferson Elementary School students will find the school is not quite how they left it.
Four Cape Girardeau School District teachers are working together to bring a sensory garden to the school’s courtyard. The garden will incorporate elements to stimulate all five of students’ senses.
For taste and smell, the garden will feature a vegetable and herb garden. For sound, the teachers will install a water feature to attract birds. A section of the garden will be designated for acupressure pads for students to take their shoes off and walk on. For sight, bright-colored roses will be planted.
“A sensory garden is about involving the senses, but also learning to adjust yourself to your surroundings and identify your self awareness,” John Casebolt, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary said.
Casebolt teaches fifth-grade math and science. He, alongside teachers Brian Cook, Jennifer Boyd and Mallorie Maintz, are working to finish the garden by spring.
Everything in the garden was paid for by a $7,500 social emotional learning grant received by Casebolt. All money from the grant will go toward cultivating and sustaining the garden.
The teachers have several plans for the garden. A Greenhouse will stand in the center. One one end, Casebolt and Cook constructed a quail pen and chicken coop.
All students will be given journals to document what they learn from the garden. Kindergarteners could color what they find in it, and older students could document the things they feel and reflect on in the garden, Casebolt said.
He hopes the garden will be an educational space for students to learn about plants, sustainability and growing food while also serving as a relaxing environment.
“This will give the kids a place to calm down and focus,” Casebolt said. “Just a nice quiet place where they can come and get out into some fresh air and not be closed in by four walls.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.