All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 27, 2021
Jefferson Elementary School teachers create sensory garden
This upcoming school year, Jefferson Elementary School students will find the school is not quite how they left it. Four Cape Girardeau School District teachers are working together to bring a sensory garden to the school’s courtyard. The garden will incorporate elements to stimulate all five of students’ senses...
Monica Obradovic
Jefferson Elementary School teacher John Casebolt disassembles the border of a raised flower bed to make way for a new sensory garden at the school Monday at the school in Cape Girardeau.
Jefferson Elementary School teacher John Casebolt disassembles the border of a raised flower bed to make way for a new sensory garden at the school Monday at the school in Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

This upcoming school year, Jefferson Elementary School students will find the school is not quite how they left it.

Four Cape Girardeau School District teachers are working together to bring a sensory garden to the school’s courtyard. The garden will incorporate elements to stimulate all five of students’ senses.

For taste and smell, the garden will feature a vegetable and herb garden. For sound, the teachers will install a water feature to attract birds. A section of the garden will be designated for acupressure pads for students to take their shoes off and walk on. For sight, bright-colored roses will be planted.

“A sensory garden is about involving the senses, but also learning to adjust yourself to your surroundings and identify your self awareness,” John Casebolt, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary said.

Casebolt teaches fifth-grade math and science. He, alongside teachers Brian Cook, Jennifer Boyd and Mallorie Maintz, are working to finish the garden by spring.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Everything in the garden was paid for by a $7,500 social emotional learning grant received by Casebolt. All money from the grant will go toward cultivating and sustaining the garden.

The teachers have several plans for the garden. A Greenhouse will stand in the center. One one end, Casebolt and Cook constructed a quail pen and chicken coop.

All students will be given journals to document what they learn from the garden. Kindergarteners could color what they find in it, and older students could document the things they feel and reflect on in the garden, Casebolt said.

He hopes the garden will be an educational space for students to learn about plants, sustainability and growing food while also serving as a relaxing environment.

“This will give the kids a place to calm down and focus,” Casebolt said. “Just a nice quiet place where they can come and get out into some fresh air and not be closed in by four walls.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy