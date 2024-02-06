Jefferson Elementary School teachers create sensory garden

This upcoming school year, Jefferson Elementary School students will find the school is not quite how they left it.

Four Cape Girardeau School District teachers are working together to bring a sensory garden to the school’s courtyard. The garden will incorporate elements to stimulate all five of students’ senses.

For taste and smell, the garden will feature a vegetable and herb garden. For sound, the teachers will install a water feature to attract birds. A section of the garden will be designated for acupressure pads for students to take their shoes off and walk on. For sight, bright-colored roses will be planted.

“A sensory garden is about involving the senses, but also learning to adjust yourself to your surroundings and identify your self awareness,” John Casebolt, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary said.

Casebolt teaches fifth-grade math and science. He, alongside teachers Brian Cook, Jennifer Boyd and Mallorie Maintz, are working to finish the garden by spring.