Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau soon will have a change in leadership as part of its transition to a STREAM school to anchor a "Purpose-Built" community in Cape Girardeau.

The Purpose Built Community model aims to change high-crime, low-income areas by focusing on three key points: mixed-income housing, cradle-to-career education and community wellness.

On Jan. 22, the district revealed a plan to change Jefferson Elementary's curriculum to a more activities-based learning style incorporating several subjects, to help boost retention and critical thinking skills.

That's where STREAM comes in.

Short for Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, STREAM schools teach to state standards, but lessons are designed differently than traditional curriculum, said Rae Anne Alpers, principal at Jefferson Elementary.

Alpers said superintendent Neil Glass rolled out the plan to her staff, who has been waiting for exactly this.

Alpers' new title will be director of school improvement, and she said it will involve grant writing and curriculum development, as well as data analysis.

Deputy superintendent of elementary education Christa Turner recently told the Southeast Missourian she expects the planning to take from 12 to 18 months, and Alpers agreed with that timeline, which will include not only researching and building curriculum, but also training teachers and budgeting for supplies and equipment.

Integrating the arts into curriculum will be "a huge opportunity for our students," Alpers said. "Maybe play the violin, sing in the choir through the university, even do some acting -- possibilities are endless that weren't even a possibility a year ago. Just amazing."

Alpers said since STREAM is such a new concept, she'll be learning right alongside the teachers as she researches and helps build curriculum.

But it's important, she said.

"Kids learn differently now than the way I and the teachers went to school," Alpers said. "We need to think outside the box a little bit for our kids."

Alpers said factoring in the poverty level of many students at Jefferson underscores the need for innovative learning approaches.

But the new approach to learning is only one arm of her new responsibilities, she said.

Alpers also will be researching grant opportunities because, she said, money from a bond issue could furnish new facilities, but it's what goes into those facilities -- supplies, furnishings, professional development materials, equipment -- that she'll be searching for ways to fund.

"I'm humbled and honored by this opportunity," Alpers said. "The teachers and staff at Jefferson are an amazing group of educators who work tirelessly and endlessly to ensure student success."

Alpers said she's excited to remain connected with Jefferson in her new role.