All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 27, 2019

Jefferson Elementary presents at annual international tech conference

Five students from Jefferson Elementary School -- one of 40 groups selected worldwide -- presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. With more than 20,000 educators in attendance, Jefferson Elementary STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said the students chatted with nearly 5,000 people during the annual International Society for Technology in Education...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Jefferson Elementary students at International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) on June 26 in Philadelphia. Back row: Leigh Ragsdale, Cooper Seabaugh, Zaiden Joyce, Kelley Branch. Front Row: Gemma Dombrowski, Aiden Bragg, Ele Newson
Jefferson Elementary students at International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) on June 26 in Philadelphia. Back row: Leigh Ragsdale, Cooper Seabaugh, Zaiden Joyce, Kelley Branch. Front Row: Gemma Dombrowski, Aiden Bragg, Ele NewsonSubmitted photo

Five students from Jefferson Elementary School -- one of 40 groups selected worldwide -- presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

With more than 20,000 educators in attendance, Jefferson Elementary STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said the students chatted with nearly 5,000 people during the annual International Society for Technology in Education.

"We met people from Taiwan and Mexico, along with people from all over the United States," Branch said following the presentation.

"We were in 'presentation mode' for two hours. We set up a demonstration, and people come to us."

The opportunity stemmed from the school's recent inception of Emerging Engineers, a time reserved during each school day where students get to create and design.

And since the students participated in Emerging Engineers "every day last year," she said, they revealed a variety of projects that until this week were "tucked away in their minds."

Students selected for the conference were Ele Newson, first grade; Aiden Bragg, second grade; Zaiden Joyce, second grade; Cooper Seabaugh, third grade; and Gemma Dombrowski, third grade.

Branch said Aiden was responsible for creating ideas regarding Earth's pollution reduction, so he presented original in-depth ideas about solving those issues and how he came up with those ideas.

"I was talking to people and talking about stuff to save the Earth," Aiden said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cooper was responsible for informing passersby about the importance of Emerging Engineers, "so they can know and maybe we can do it at their school," he said.

Zaiden was excited about the opportunity to tell people what the school has accomplished and to "let them know so they can do it with us."

"I think Emerging Engineers is important because if you want to be an engineer, you can basically become one," he said. "It actually helps your brain grow to help you build and make new stuff."

Every single day, Zaiden said, your brain gets smarter and smarter, just from doing that one little fun thing.

The children split their time between building and talking to people, to demonstrate what Emerging Engineers looked like during class time, Branch explained.

So aside from talking with people, Gemma was busy building ear buds made from recycled circuits during the group's presentation time, she said.

"This is definitely a once in a lifetime experience for our students being able to come and do this ... and also to be supported by our community and just the opportunity to spend some time traveling," Branch said.

ISTE is the largest technology conference in the world, according to Branch. Its acceptance rate for proposals is less than 30%.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy