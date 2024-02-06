Jefferson Elementary presents at annual international tech conference

Five students from Jefferson Elementary School -- one of 40 groups selected worldwide -- presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

With more than 20,000 educators in attendance, Jefferson Elementary STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said the students chatted with nearly 5,000 people during the annual International Society for Technology in Education.

"We met people from Taiwan and Mexico, along with people from all over the United States," Branch said following the presentation.

"We were in 'presentation mode' for two hours. We set up a demonstration, and people come to us."

The opportunity stemmed from the school's recent inception of Emerging Engineers, a time reserved during each school day where students get to create and design.

And since the students participated in Emerging Engineers "every day last year," she said, they revealed a variety of projects that until this week were "tucked away in their minds."

Students selected for the conference were Ele Newson, first grade; Aiden Bragg, second grade; Zaiden Joyce, second grade; Cooper Seabaugh, third grade; and Gemma Dombrowski, third grade.

Branch said Aiden was responsible for creating ideas regarding Earth's pollution reduction, so he presented original in-depth ideas about solving those issues and how he came up with those ideas.

"I was talking to people and talking about stuff to save the Earth," Aiden said.