October 1, 2017

Jefferson Elementary meet up Friday at Houck Field

Jefferson Elementary School provided a special field trip for 40 students in third and fourth grades Friday to Southeast Missouri State University. After a walking tour of the campus, the group gathered for lunch and a meet-and-greet with university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto and several Redhawks football players at Houck Field.

Jefferson Elementary School provided a special field trip for 40 students in third and fourth grades Friday to Southeast Missouri State University. After a walking tour of the campus, the group gathered for lunch and a meet-and-greet with university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto and several Redhawks football players at Houck Field. Among them was cornerback Al Young, seated center, who attended Jefferson School. The students qualified for the opportunity by earning positive referrals from their teachers.
Jefferson Elementary School provided a special field trip for 40 students in third and fourth grades Friday to Southeast Missouri State University. After a walking tour of the campus, the group gathered for lunch and a meet-and-greet with university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto and several Redhawks football players at Houck Field. Among them was cornerback Al Young, seated center, who attended Jefferson School. The students qualified for the opportunity by earning positive referrals from their teachers.Fred Lynch
Local News

