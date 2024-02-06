Jefferson Elementary civic center, pool project update

Bid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass Thursday.

Glass, who said the district is "in lockstep" with the City of Cape Girardeau on the project, remains confident of groundbreaking this summer.

In September, Glass proposed to the school board a more expensive building to house the pool, suggesting a less costly "sprung structure" with a canvas covering similar to the current Central Municipal "bubble" pool, won't be "conducive" to meet future needs.

The "bricks and mortar" construction for the new Jefferson pool, costing $1 million more than a sprung structure, should last 50 years, said Glass -- twice as long as the estimate for the canvas-covered option.

Unknown factor

Glass said he is concerned about what has happened to construction costs since outlining his revised plan last fall.

"Material prices have skyrocketed, I think, since November and December," said Glass.

"We're trying to look for some alternatives, some value engineering on products we go with, so we save every dollar we can," he added, noting he's hopeful the district can avoid "sticker shock" on bid day.