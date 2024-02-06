All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 3, 2021

Jefferson Elementary civic center, pool project update

Bid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass Thursday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The revised proposal for a civic center at Jefferson Elementary was presented Sept. 28 to the Cape Girardeau School Board. Bid day on the estimated $11.3 million project is expected late this month or in May. The area in purple represents Jefferson's existing footprint and will be subject to remodeling while the mustard-colored area comprises the proposed new addition.
The revised proposal for a civic center at Jefferson Elementary was presented Sept. 28 to the Cape Girardeau School Board. Bid day on the estimated $11.3 million project is expected late this month or in May. The area in purple represents Jefferson's existing footprint and will be subject to remodeling while the mustard-colored area comprises the proposed new addition.Southeast Missourian file

Bid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass Thursday.

Glass, who said the district is "in lockstep" with the City of Cape Girardeau on the project, remains confident of groundbreaking this summer.

In September, Glass proposed to the school board a more expensive building to house the pool, suggesting a less costly "sprung structure" with a canvas covering similar to the current Central Municipal "bubble" pool, won't be "conducive" to meet future needs.

The "bricks and mortar" construction for the new Jefferson pool, costing $1 million more than a sprung structure, should last 50 years, said Glass -- twice as long as the estimate for the canvas-covered option.

Unknown factor

Glass said he is concerned about what has happened to construction costs since outlining his revised plan last fall.

"Material prices have skyrocketed, I think, since November and December," said Glass.

"We're trying to look for some alternatives, some value engineering on products we go with, so we save every dollar we can," he added, noting he's hopeful the district can avoid "sticker shock" on bid day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

History

The school district and the City of Cape Girardeau previously reached an agreement on a two-pool plan -- the new Jefferson pool and renovation of the existing municipal "bubble" pool.

In April 2018, Cape Girardeau voters approved a parks/stormwater tax, which included funding for an indoor aquatic center.

In April 2019, school district voters approved a bond issue to raise $4 million for the aquatic project.

In September, Glass said $2 million in district's capital project money could be tapped, although he said he would be "comfortable" using half of it toward the civic center, even taking the balance down to $500,000, if necessary.

The capital project monies, Glass acknowledged then, are normally viewed as "rainy day" funds by the district.

Glass said if money runs tight on the total project -- meant to "closely resemble" the Southeast Missouri State University recreational pool -- the district can "a la carte" certain pieces of the plan.

The Southeast pool has a slide, a whirlpool and lanes set aside for community use.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy