Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August

Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year.
Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace Tracy Haggerty as principal of the school.
Haggerty became principal of Jefferson Elementary last December. She resigned earlier this year after 22 years with the district after she was diagnosed with a heart condition, according to district spokeswoman Kristen Tallent.
"Ms. Haggerty played a vital role in the success of Cape Girardeau Public Schools in her 22 years with our district," Tallent told the Southeast Missourian. "We know the decision to leave was a very difficult one for her to make, but we support her fully and ask our entire community to join us in keeping her in their thoughts."
Haggerty succeeded interim principal Kara Jokerst last December. Jokerst replaced Leigh Ragsdale prior to the 2020-2021 school year, the Southeast Missourian reported last year. Jokerst then left after her first semester to pursue opportunities out of state.
Walker and Haggerty have worked well together over the last semester to ensure a smooth transition, according to Tallent.
Walker previously worked as Jefferson Elementary's assistant principal and instructional coach. She's been with Cape Girardeau School District for 11 years. Prior to her time at Jefferson, Walker was a teacher at Blanchard Elementary.
Now, Walker will lead the same school she attended as a child.
"I will be an advocate for all of our students and families as this school holds a special place in my heart," Walker commented in a news release. "I lived just a few blocks away from here as a child and have fond memories of attending school here."
Walker holds a master's degree in elementary administration from William Woods University and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University. She will begin her new position July 1.
