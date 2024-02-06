All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 26, 2021

Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August

Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year. Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace Tracy Haggerty as principal of the school...

Monica Obradovic

Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year.

Amber Walker
Amber Walker

Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace Tracy Haggerty as principal of the school.

Haggerty became principal of Jefferson Elementary last December. She resigned earlier this year after 22 years with the district after she was diagnosed with a heart condition, according to district spokeswoman Kristen Tallent.

"Ms. Haggerty played a vital role in the success of Cape Girardeau Public Schools in her 22 years with our district," Tallent told the Southeast Missourian. "We know the decision to leave was a very difficult one for her to make, but we support her fully and ask our entire community to join us in keeping her in their thoughts."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Haggerty succeeded interim principal Kara Jokerst last December. Jokerst replaced Leigh Ragsdale prior to the 2020-2021 school year, the Southeast Missourian reported last year. Jokerst then left after her first semester to pursue opportunities out of state.

Walker and Haggerty have worked well together over the last semester to ensure a smooth transition, according to Tallent.

Walker previously worked as Jefferson Elementary's assistant principal and instructional coach. She's been with Cape Girardeau School District for 11 years. Prior to her time at Jefferson, Walker was a teacher at Blanchard Elementary.

Now, Walker will lead the same school she attended as a child.

"I will be an advocate for all of our students and families as this school holds a special place in my heart," Walker commented in a news release. "I lived just a few blocks away from here as a child and have fond memories of attending school here."

Walker holds a master's degree in elementary administration from William Woods University and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University. She will begin her new position July 1.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy