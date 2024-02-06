Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August

Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year.

Amber Walker

Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace Tracy Haggerty as principal of the school.

Haggerty became principal of Jefferson Elementary last December. She resigned earlier this year after 22 years with the district after she was diagnosed with a heart condition, according to district spokeswoman Kristen Tallent.

"Ms. Haggerty played a vital role in the success of Cape Girardeau Public Schools in her 22 years with our district," Tallent told the Southeast Missourian. "We know the decision to leave was a very difficult one for her to make, but we support her fully and ask our entire community to join us in keeping her in their thoughts."