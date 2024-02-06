Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.

Edith Vogel filed the lawsuit Thursday against the city of Jefferson City and Mayor Carrie Tergin, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Vogel paid to have two engraved paving stones installed at a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian's Island as part of a fundraising campaign.

The pavers read: "Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864."