NewsApril 4, 2022

Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property. Edith Vogel filed the lawsuit Thursday against the city of Jefferson City and Mayor Carrie Tergin, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.

Edith Vogel filed the lawsuit Thursday against the city of Jefferson City and Mayor Carrie Tergin, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Vogel paid to have two engraved paving stones installed at a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian's Island as part of a fundraising campaign.

The pavers read: "Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864."

The message was similar to one on a another paving stone the City Council voted to remove from a roadway last October.

Vogel alleges in the lawsuit Tergin ordered Vogel's pavers removed in December because the mayor didn't like the message on them. She also noted the city had not adopted content guidelines for the pavers.

Vogel is seeking to have the pavers reinstalled, along with damages and attorney's fees.

Tergin was out of the office Friday and unavailable for comment.

