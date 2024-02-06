All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 23, 2017

Jefferson City ranks poorly on support for gays, lesbians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's capital city scored poorly in a recent ranking of cities evaluating which places offer the most support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people. Jefferson City was one of just 10 cities nationwide that received a score of zero on the Human Rights Campaign's report, The Kansas City Star reported. The group advocates on behalf of the LGBT community...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's capital city scored poorly in a recent ranking of cities evaluating which places offer the most support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people.

Jefferson City was one of just 10 cities nationwide that received a score of zero on the Human Rights Campaign's report, The Kansas City Star reported. The group advocates on behalf of the LGBT community.

The rankings are based on factors such as whether a city prohibits discrimination against gay and lesbian people, whether city services are offered to the LGBT community and whether the city has leaders who publicly support pro-equality legislation.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said she believes there aren't any ordinances about LGBT rights because there have been few issues in the city. Tergin said she recently recommended a LGBT-owned business for an award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"As a mayor, I reflect the attitude that we respect each other, and we'll never tolerate discrimination," she said.

Tergin said the city is working to reform its Human Relations Commission to serve marginalized communities.

In the report, New York University professor Richard Florida wrote inclusiveness attracts residents and businesses.

"A growing body of research has shown that cities that have vibrant gay and lesbian communities have higher levels of income, life satisfaction, housing values, and emotional attachment to their community as well as higher concentrations of high-tech business," Florida wrote.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy