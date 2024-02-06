Jefferson City ranks poorly on support for gays, lesbians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's capital city scored poorly in a recent ranking of cities evaluating which places offer the most support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people.

Jefferson City was one of just 10 cities nationwide that received a score of zero on the Human Rights Campaign's report, The Kansas City Star reported. The group advocates on behalf of the LGBT community.

The rankings are based on factors such as whether a city prohibits discrimination against gay and lesbian people, whether city services are offered to the LGBT community and whether the city has leaders who publicly support pro-equality legislation.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said she believes there aren't any ordinances about LGBT rights because there have been few issues in the city. Tergin said she recently recommended a LGBT-owned business for an award.