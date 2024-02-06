Jefferson City agrees to reinstall Confederate stones

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jefferson City has agreed to reinstall two paving stones that contained a reference to a Confederate general to settle a lawsuit filed after the stones were removed, according to attorneys in the case.
Edith Vogel, a former City Council member, sued the city and Mayor Carrie Tergin in March after the pavers were removed. Vogel paid for the stones to be installed at a park on a city greenway known as Adrian's Island as part of a fundraising campaign.
Vogel's attorneys at Bradbury Law Firm said a federal judge approved a settlement Thursday, KOMU reported.
Under the settlement, the city agreed to reinstall the pavers within 15 days and pay Vogel's attorney's fees.
Vogel contended in her lawsuit her free speech rights were violated when the stones were removed.
The stones read: Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864."
The City Council voted in October 2021 to remove a similar paving stone from a roadway.
Although she is not required to, Vogel will donate $2,000 to the Parks Foundation, which was the amount the city refunded to her when it removed the pavers.
