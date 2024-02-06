It’s 8 a.m. on a Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and the gym is filled with students from pre-K through fifth grade.

At the front of the room stands the school’s energetic principal Amber Walker with a microphone in her hand. Walker leads the children in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, a daily inspirational message and encourages them to have the “best day ever”, which each student shouts with glee. Meanwhile, assistant principal Roanne Dean roams the room greeting students and getting them excited to start their day.

This is what every morning is like at Jefferson, and is one of many reasons Walker and Dean were selected by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP) as the southeast region’s 2024 Exemplary New Principal and Outstanding Assistant Principal. The two administrators were honored at MAESP’s 2024 Leadership Conference, which took place from Saturday, March 2, through Tuesday, March 5, in Jefferson City.

"The work is very hard, but when you have the relationships we have with our students and staff, it makes it so worth it," Walker said. "Coming in and giving your all, even some days when you think maybe you don’t have any more to give, they fill my cup back up. ... It’s a work of the heart to be a principal at a school, and I don’t think you can be an effective principal if you don’t have a true, authentic love for your students."

The Exemplary New Principal honor is awarded to a MAESP member principal in their second or third year as an elementary or middle school principal. The Outstanding Assistant Principal award is presented to a full-time assistant principal who supports one or more learning communities, and who demonstrates "evidence of outstanding support and contributions to the school community and the potential to contribute to the education profession."

The pair found out they were receiving their respective awards following a particularly challenging work day in December.

“We had no idea we were going to get it," Dean said. "The day we got the phone call was in December, and December is a very exciting month with a lot going on. The actual day was a Friday, and we had a very busy day. Nothing crazy, just a very, very busy day. We got the phone call around 2:30, and we were both overwhelmed with emotions because it was so unexpected, but very much appreciated."

Walker is a Southeast Missouri native who attended Jefferson from third through sixth grade. She graduated from Jackson High School before attending Southeast Missouri State University for her undergraduate degree, William Woods University in Fulton for her master’s and returned to SEMO for her specialist degree. She began her journey as an educator at Blanchard Elementary, where she spent the first seven years of her career. After working at Blanchard, she became an instructional coach at Jefferson for two years before pursuing a role in administration.