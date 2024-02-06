A memorial service for Jeanine Dobbins on Aug. 3 at Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s River Campus will celebrate the universityï¿½s former first lady and her lifeï¿½s work.

Dobbins, 68, died Saturday after a battle with Lewy body dementia, and was known as a gracious, engaged, supportive figure who was ï¿½a great advocate for Southeast Missouri State University,ï¿½ said Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the foundation.

ï¿½Ken and Jeanine Dobbins were in every sense of the word a partnership,ï¿½ Lee said. ï¿½He was president, but Jeanine was a gracious and involved first lady ï¿½ each supported the other in what they did.ï¿½

Jeanine Dobbins loved to meet and mingle with the Conservatoryï¿½s students, said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of the Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts at Southeast.

ï¿½She was one of those people, when she saw you, she smiled with her whole face ï¿½ she just lit up,ï¿½ Weller-Stilson said.

Ken and Jeanine Dobbins were season ticket holders to River Campus performances, Weller-Stilson said, and would sit in the center of the balcony.

They were known to lead standing ovations, she added.

ï¿½They would come to shows, stay afterward, I would introduce them to students, and she would be the last to leave,ï¿½ Weller-Stilson said.