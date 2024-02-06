All sections
NewsMay 29, 2020

J.C. Penney to reopen next week

After several weeks of speculation about its future, J.C. Penney has announced its store in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall will reopen next week. The store and the J.C. Penney salon will open Wednesday while the Sephora outlet inside the store will reopen Friday...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian

After several weeks of speculation about its future, J.C. Penney has announced its store in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall will reopen next week. The store and the J.C. Penney salon will open Wednesday while the Sephora outlet inside the store will reopen Friday.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month while all of its stores were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will reportedly close about 30% of its 846 stores and it was uncertain whether the Cape Girardeau store would be among them.

The company opened its first store in Cape Girardeau in 1924 and has been one of West Park Mall's anchor stores since the shopping center opened in 1981.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

