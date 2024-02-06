Jazz night coming to Scout Hall

Jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike are in for a treat Friday, March 29, as Scout Hall opens its doors for an evening dedicated to the art of jazz. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees of all ages are welcome.
Bennett Wood, the director of Jazz Studies at Webster University and education coordinator at Jazz St. Louis, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the stage. Having led his groups at nationally recognized venues and performing alongside a roster of internationally acclaimed musicians, Wood's contribution to jazz education and performance is notable. His musical style promises an evening of rich, diverse jazz interpretations.
Dr. Felipe Brito, the director of Jazz Studies and assistant professor of Trombone at Southeast Missouri State University, complements the lineup with his extensive performance history. Having shared the stage with jazz luminaries such as Branford Marsalis and Joe Lovano, Brito's expertise and passion for jazz are palpable. He brings energy and sophistication to his performances, offering audiences a glimpse into the depth and breadth of jazz music.
Attendees have the option to choose between general admission, offering seated rows and standing room for $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the show, or a private table for four at $72 in advance.
Tickets can be bought in advance at www.thescouthall.com/events/jazz-at-the-hall. All sales are final with no refund for this performance.
