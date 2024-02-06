All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 20, 2024
Jazz night coming to Scout Hall
Jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike are in for a treat Friday, March 29, as Scout Hall opens its doors for an evening dedicated to the art of jazz. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees of all ages are welcome...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike are in for a treat Friday, March 29, as Scout Hall opens its doors for an evening dedicated to the art of jazz. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees of all ages are welcome.

Bennett Wood, the director of Jazz Studies at Webster University and education coordinator at Jazz St. Louis, brings a wealth of experience and talent to the stage. Having led his groups at nationally recognized venues and performing alongside a roster of internationally acclaimed musicians, Wood's contribution to jazz education and performance is notable. His musical style promises an evening of rich, diverse jazz interpretations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dr. Felipe Brito, the director of Jazz Studies and assistant professor of Trombone at Southeast Missouri State University, complements the lineup with his extensive performance history. Having shared the stage with jazz luminaries such as Branford Marsalis and Joe Lovano, Brito's expertise and passion for jazz are palpable. He brings energy and sophistication to his performances, offering audiences a glimpse into the depth and breadth of jazz music.

Attendees have the option to choose between general admission, offering seated rows and standing room for $12 in advance or $15 on the day of the show, or a private table for four at $72 in advance.

Tickets can be bought in advance at www.thescouthall.com/events/jazz-at-the-hall. All sales are final with no refund for this performance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy