Jay's Bar-B-Q aiming for March reopening after December fire

MARBLE HILL, Mo. ï¿½ The question on the minds of most people in Marble Hill these days is ï¿½ when is Jayï¿½s going to open up again?
ï¿½We hope to have the restaurant going again by March,ï¿½ said Barbie McFarland, Jayï¿½s Bar-B-Que owner. ï¿½Whatï¿½s going on now is reconstruction.ï¿½
At approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 21, Jayï¿½s rear smoker caught fire. The smoker was contained in a smokehouse behind the restaurant. This is one of the smokers that cooked the meat each day. Flames spread from the back smoker to a second smokehouse that contained a second smoker; the second smoker was situated closer to the restaurant. Flames then shot across to the back wall and roof of the restaurant before the Marble Hill Fire Department arrived and was able to contain the fire.
After an investigation, it was determined a gas leak had erupted on the gas line running to the cooker. The leaking area on the gas line had been repaired about three years ago with aluminum patching. When the gas leak sprayed onto the back smoker ï¿½ which was hot and already cooking meat for the day ï¿½ it caught fire. Nobody was on the property at the time. Rick Nelson, McFarlandï¿½s fiancï¿½ and restaurant cook, had come in earlier that morning to start the meat, as was his usual routine. He then went to a gym to work out.
The fire destroyed the smokers and smokehouses, and the kitchen area had some structural damage and heavy smoke damage. The dining area had smoke damage but no physical damage.
Because of the fire, Christmas catering orders had to be canceled.
ï¿½It broke my heart, because we were catering for companies that were going to have Christmas meals for their employees,ï¿½ McFarland said.
ï¿½The fire happened four months to the day that Jay retired,ï¿½ McFarland recounted. Jayï¿½s is named after Jay Santi, the first owner.
ï¿½He was picky about who bought it,ï¿½ McFarland said. ï¿½Jay wanted to sell his restaurant to someone who would keep everything the same.ï¿½
McFarland bought the restaurant from Santi in August. Santi already had built a favorite barbecue business with locals and out-of-towners.
Tourists have come from as far away as Alaska, McFarland said.
ï¿½Some California customers always come to Jayï¿½s to eat when visiting their relatives here in town, and they always take some back with them,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½A motorcycle club from Springfield called us after we bought Jayï¿½s. They wanted to make sure that Jayï¿½s restaurant was the same, because they drove out of their way to come eat here. They didnï¿½t want to come if the food had changed,ï¿½ McFarland said. ï¿½Jay created a really cool thing here.ï¿½
Jay still shows up on a daily basis and does some cooking.
ï¿½Jay is still very much a part of here,ï¿½ McFarland said. ï¿½We love that. We love Jay.ï¿½
After McFarland bought the restaurant, Jay stayed on for 30 days, showing McFarland and Nelson how to prepare the meat and run operations. The secret to Jayï¿½s barbecue is in the seasoning, McFarland said, which, of course, is top secret.
ï¿½Nothing will change when the restaurant reopens,ï¿½ McFarland said. But, she said she hopes to have a few surprises for her customers. ï¿½Iï¿½m hoping to add a surprise item to the menu ... a little revamping in the dining room.ï¿½
ï¿½Although this has been a personal tragedy, weï¿½ve had so many blessings come out of it,ï¿½ McFarland said.
When the restaurant reopens, it will have the same Monday through Saturday schedule, and it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., as before.
ï¿½I canï¿½t wait to reopen, McFarland said. ï¿½I really miss my customers.ï¿½
McFarland asked patrons watch the Jayï¿½s Bar-B-Que Facebook page for updates.
Pertinent address:
105 Conrad Ave., Marble Hill, Mo.
