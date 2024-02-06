Jay's Bar-B-Q aiming for March reopening after December fire

MARBLE HILL, Mo. ï¿½ The question on the minds of most people in Marble Hill these days is ï¿½ when is Jayï¿½s going to open up again?

ï¿½We hope to have the restaurant going again by March,ï¿½ said Barbie McFarland, Jayï¿½s Bar-B-Que owner. ï¿½Whatï¿½s going on now is reconstruction.ï¿½

At approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 21, Jayï¿½s rear smoker caught fire. The smoker was contained in a smokehouse behind the restaurant. This is one of the smokers that cooked the meat each day. Flames spread from the back smoker to a second smokehouse that contained a second smoker; the second smoker was situated closer to the restaurant. Flames then shot across to the back wall and roof of the restaurant before the Marble Hill Fire Department arrived and was able to contain the fire.

After an investigation, it was determined a gas leak had erupted on the gas line running to the cooker. The leaking area on the gas line had been repaired about three years ago with aluminum patching. When the gas leak sprayed onto the back smoker ï¿½ which was hot and already cooking meat for the day ï¿½ it caught fire. Nobody was on the property at the time. Rick Nelson, McFarlandï¿½s fiancï¿½ and restaurant cook, had come in earlier that morning to start the meat, as was his usual routine. He then went to a gym to work out.

The fire destroyed the smokers and smokehouses, and the kitchen area had some structural damage and heavy smoke damage. The dining area had smoke damage but no physical damage.

Passersby watch as the smoker building at Jay's Bar-B-Que burns Dec. 21 in Marble Hill, Missouri. Submitted by Cindy Kirkpatrick, file

Because of the fire, Christmas catering orders had to be canceled.

ï¿½It broke my heart, because we were catering for companies that were going to have Christmas meals for their employees,ï¿½ McFarland said.

ï¿½The fire happened four months to the day that Jay retired,ï¿½ McFarland recounted. Jayï¿½s is named after Jay Santi, the first owner.

ï¿½He was picky about who bought it,ï¿½ McFarland said. ï¿½Jay wanted to sell his restaurant to someone who would keep everything the same.ï¿½

McFarland bought the restaurant from Santi in August. Santi already had built a favorite barbecue business with locals and out-of-towners.