Cape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season.
Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus" himself.
Tiffany Brosey, coordinator of the Jaycees Children's Toybox, said they delivered presents to close to 600 children last year, and this year they will deliver even more. She said they have already received a record number of applications this year and expect to see a lot more come in.
Brosey said being able to deliver toys and see their excitement brings real joy to what can be a difficult season for families in need.
"'Santa' knocks on the door and the kids get super excited," Brosey said. "That's the best part is just seeing their faces light up."
Brosey said they will deliver the presents Tuesday, Dec. 19. She said Cape Auto Sales donates the use of 26 vans for them to be able to deliver all of the presents that night.
The deadline to apply for children to receive presents is Friday, Dec. 8, and applications can be accessed online at capejaycees.org.
Donations of presents are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 18, and Brosey said there are multiple drop-off locations throughout Cape Girardeau. She said the list of drop-off locations can be found at their website.
In addition to the Toybox program, Cape Jaycees also organize Christmas for the Elderly, providing groceries, clothes and other necessities to low-income seniors in the community. Nominations for recipients are made through the Division of Health and Senior Services.
"For many seniors who have little or no family, a visit bearing gifts can be the highlight of their holiday season," said Tracey Haggerty coordinator of Christmas for the Elderly.
Monetary donations for both programs may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian office at 301 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and may also be mailed to: Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
For more information on Toybox or Christmas for the Elderly visit capejaycees.org.
