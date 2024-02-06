Cape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season.

Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus" himself.

Tiffany Brosey, coordinator of the Jaycees Children's Toybox, said they delivered presents to close to 600 children last year, and this year they will deliver even more. She said they have already received a record number of applications this year and expect to see a lot more come in.

Brosey said being able to deliver toys and see their excitement brings real joy to what can be a difficult season for families in need.

"'Santa' knocks on the door and the kids get super excited," Brosey said. "That's the best part is just seeing their faces light up."

Brosey said they will deliver the presents Tuesday, Dec. 19. She said Cape Auto Sales donates the use of 26 vans for them to be able to deliver all of the presents that night.