Jaycees' holiday programs serve more than 1,100

Holiday charitable programs sponsored by Cape Girardeau Jaycees and supported by the generosity of area residents and grant funding provided toys, food and clothing for more than 1,000 children and senior citizens.
Tiffany Brosey, who chairs the group's Toybox program that provides toys for children, said donated toys and clothing went to 1,010 children in 434 families this year.
Volunteers staffing 28 vans, each making more than a dozen stops, delivered the items earlier this week.
The group's Christmas for the Elderly program served more than 100 senior citizens. Tracy Haggerty, chair of the program, said the items given to seniors serve a wide range of needs.
"We had 108 total seniors this year who received gifts from the project," she said. "The project depends on a grant from the Cape County Senior Board, which covers approximately 50% of the total cost. The additional funding comes from community donations and fundraising through the Cape Jaycees."
Haggerty said local donations drive the program.
"I am always so moved by the generosity of the community. This allows us to provide so much support to these individuals during the holidays and meet the needs of our often forgotten population," she said.
The gifts they gave out included warm bedding and clothing, household items such as towels and cleaning supplies, toiletries and personal needs, shoes and undergarments, food for pets and gift cards for groceries and pharmacy items. The program also serves some seniors in special circumstances.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.