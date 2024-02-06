Jaycees' holiday programs serve more than 1,100

Holiday charitable programs sponsored by Cape Girardeau Jaycees and supported by the generosity of area residents and grant funding provided toys, food and clothing for more than 1,000 children and senior citizens.

Tiffany Brosey, who chairs the group's Toybox program that provides toys for children, said donated toys and clothing went to 1,010 children in 434 families this year.

Volunteers staffing 28 vans, each making more than a dozen stops, delivered the items earlier this week.

The group's Christmas for the Elderly program served more than 100 senior citizens. Tracy Haggerty, chair of the program, said the items given to seniors serve a wide range of needs.