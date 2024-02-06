Degrees were presented to 657 Southeast Missouri State University students Saturday at the Show Me Center, with a speech by Jay B. Knudtson ï¿½ also member of the fall 2018 graduating class ï¿½ during the afternoon ceremony.

Knudtson of Cape Girardeau is a member of the Southeast Board of Regents and executive vice president and bank board director of First Missouri State.

During multiple one-on-one occasions with Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Knudtson said he revealed his dream was to acquire his college degree.

ï¿½After I said, ï¿½Iï¿½m not a very good student, and at 55, Iï¿½m not sure that my memory is very good anymore, and Iï¿½m not a good test taker,ï¿½ï¿½ Knudtson said. ï¿½Iï¿½ll never forget [Vargas] saying, ï¿½Oh no, Jay, you can do it!ï¿½ï¿½

Two-and-a-half years and 43 credit hours later, Knudtson earned the opportunity ï¿½ and a degree in general studies ï¿½ to address his own graduating class.

Knudtson spoke Saturday on several topics including that a degree matters, controlling the controllable, the importance of accomplishments and presenting oneself for success.

ï¿½Donï¿½t anybody tell me that a degree doesnï¿½t matter,ï¿½ he stressed. ï¿½It should be on everybodyï¿½s bucket list, to-do list and goal. ... What a college degree really means is what it does for you as a person and what it does to enhance your brand.ï¿½

He said the experience of attaining his degree has been incredible, because heï¿½s been able to step away from the board of regents role and ï¿½pull that curtain back as a student.ï¿½

ï¿½Iï¿½m fortunate to have my mom and dad in the crowd today,ï¿½ Knudtson said. ï¿½It was a fall day 36 years ago that you dropped me off at the University of Minnesota. I remember it well.ï¿½

Knudtson exclaimed from the podium, ï¿½Weï¿½re gettinï¿½ ï¿½er done today, mom and dad; weï¿½re gettinï¿½ ï¿½er done today.ï¿½