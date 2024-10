Degrees were presented to 657 Southeast Missouri State University students Saturday at the Show Me Center, with a speech by Jay B. Knudtson � also member of the fall 2018 graduating class � during the afternoon ceremony.

Knudtson of Cape Girardeau is a member of the Southeast Board of Regents and executive vice president and bank board director of First Missouri State.

During multiple one-on-one occasions with Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Knudtson said he revealed his dream was to acquire his college degree.

�After I said, �I�m not a very good student, and at 55, I�m not sure that my memory is very good anymore, and I�m not a good test taker,�� Knudtson said. �I�ll never forget [Vargas] saying, �Oh no, Jay, you can do it!��

Two-and-a-half years and 43 credit hours later, Knudtson earned the opportunity � and a degree in general studies � to address his own graduating class.

Knudtson spoke Saturday on several topics including that a degree matters, controlling the controllable, the importance of accomplishments and presenting oneself for success.

�Don�t anybody tell me that a degree doesn�t matter,� he stressed. �It should be on everybody�s bucket list, to-do list and goal. ... What a college degree really means is what it does for you as a person and what it does to enhance your brand.�

He said the experience of attaining his degree has been incredible, because he�s been able to step away from the board of regents role and �pull that curtain back as a student.�

�I�m fortunate to have my mom and dad in the crowd today,� Knudtson said. �It was a fall day 36 years ago that you dropped me off at the University of Minnesota. I remember it well.�

Knudtson exclaimed from the podium, �We�re gettin� �er done today, mom and dad; we�re gettin� �er done today.�