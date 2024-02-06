All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 11, 2021

Jay Ashcroft will not run for Missouri U.S. Senate seat

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won't run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are "deeply grateful for the overwhelming support" for a potential Senate run...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Jay Ashcroft
Jay Ashcroft

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won't run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are "deeply grateful for the overwhelming support" for a potential Senate run.

"After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted me as secretary of state," he said.

Ashcroft said he hopes "those who pledged to support me will devote their efforts to electing the eventual Republican nominee."

Blunt's decision this week to not run for reelection opened the door for a number of ambitious Republicans interested in making a Senate bid.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republicans who have said they're interested include Republican former Gov. Eric Greitens. He resigned in 2018 amid fallout from a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

Other potential Republican contenders include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and Jason Smith, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Without a frontrunner like Ashcroft, a contentious primary for the GOP nomination is more likely.

"Jay Ashcroft could have, had he gotten in and had he put an effective campaign together quickly, precluded the odds of having a contentious primary," said longtime Missouri Republican political operative John Hancock.

At least three Democrats have announced plans to run for Blunt's seat so far: former state Sen. Scott Sifton, activist Timothy Shepard and Lucas Kunce. Kunce is a Marine veteran and works for an organization that fights corporate monopolies.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy