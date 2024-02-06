Jay Ashcroft will not run for Missouri U.S. Senate seat

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won't run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are "deeply grateful for the overwhelming support" for a potential Senate run.

"After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted me as secretary of state," he said.

Ashcroft said he hopes "those who pledged to support me will devote their efforts to electing the eventual Republican nominee."

Blunt's decision this week to not run for reelection opened the door for a number of ambitious Republicans interested in making a Senate bid.