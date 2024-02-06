Jason Smith's stop at SEMO District Fair kicks off livestock auction

Congressman Jason Smith kicked off the livestock auction at the SEMO District Fair by praising sellers and thanking buyers.

"When I found out this was happening today, I said, 'I have to stop,'" he told the group assembled in the livestock arena.

The livestock auction culminates the process for the young people who show their livestock at the fair. Buyers -- usually area business leaders -- purchase the animals at premium prices, providing a return on the youths' investment.

"I used to show hogs. I used to show sheep, and I was able to sell them because of buyers like you and help start that account where I was the first person in my family to go to college," he said.

Smith, who represents the state's 8th District, noted one of his prized possessions in his Capitol office is his Future Farmers of America jacket, denoting his term as president of the FFA chapter at his school in Salem, Missouri.

"It absolutely changed my life," he said of the program.