Jason Smith's stop at SEMO District Fair kicks off livestock auction

Congressman Jason Smith kicked off the livestock auction at the SEMO District Fair by praising sellers and thanking buyers.
"When I found out this was happening today, I said, 'I have to stop,'" he told the group assembled in the livestock arena.
The livestock auction culminates the process for the young people who show their livestock at the fair. Buyers -- usually area business leaders -- purchase the animals at premium prices, providing a return on the youths' investment.
"I used to show hogs. I used to show sheep, and I was able to sell them because of buyers like you and help start that account where I was the first person in my family to go to college," he said.
Smith, who represents the state's 8th District, noted one of his prized possessions in his Capitol office is his Future Farmers of America jacket, denoting his term as president of the FFA chapter at his school in Salem, Missouri.
"It absolutely changed my life," he said of the program.
The congressman said FFA's livestock program teaches valuable life lessons to the young people.
"It gives them personal growth, premier leadership, success, because it instills the value of hard work, of discipline. It teaches them the value of a dollar," he explained. "It teaches them everything to be successful in life."
With the region's row-crop harvest in full swing, Smith said producers stand to have a good year.
"Our prices are doing very well, and our yields look pretty good. So, we can't complain about that -- we can complain about what everything else costs," he noted.
The congressman pointed to improving trade agreements helping farmers' bottom line, adding "we need to do better."
Answering a question about his political future -- whether he will enter the crowded Republican field for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats ---- Smith gave his routine answer.
"We've got plenty of time, plenty of time," for an announcement.
