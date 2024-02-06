All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2022

Jason Smith vows 'no' vote on Respect for Marriage Act

When the Respect for Marriage Act comes to the floor of the U.S. House, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith says he'll be voting "no" on the legislation. The U.S. Senate narrowly approved the measure Tuesday, Nov. 29, which needed 60 votes to pass, by a 61-36 vote. Missouri's Republican senators were divided on the bill, with retiring Roy Blunt voting "yes" and Josh Hawley voting "no."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, center, listens to moderator Faune Riggin on March 12 during a Lincoln Day dinner at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft is at right. Smith said this week he will vote against the Respect for Marriage Act when it reaches the floor of the U.S. House.
Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, center, listens to moderator Faune Riggin on March 12 during a Lincoln Day dinner at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft is at right. Smith said this week he will vote against the Respect for Marriage Act when it reaches the floor of the U.S. House.Southeast Missourian file

When the Respect for Marriage Act comes to the floor of the U.S. House, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith says he'll be voting "no" on the legislation.

History

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved the measure Tuesday, Nov. 29, which needed 60 votes to pass, by a 61-36 vote. Missouri's Republican senators were divided on the bill, with retiring Roy Blunt voting "yes" and Josh Hawley voting "no."

The bill was introduced following the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bill's supporters, led by its sponsor, New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, said the legislation was needed for fear the nation's highest court in future decisions might strip protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The bill effectively repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act

Smith's view

Smith, who has served 30 counties in southern and southeastern Missouri since 2013, is unpersuaded by arguments in favor of House Bill 8404, citing religious liberty concerns.

"In recent years, both the Obama and Biden administrations have used their authority to try to evict from public life institutions that operate under sincerely held religious beliefs," wrote Smith in an Nov. 30 email to the Southeast Missourian.

"This bill will give the government expansive new powers to escalate its attacks against schools, organizations, and businesses that are guided by the tenets of their faith. I cannot support legislation that will harm vulnerable populations and only divide our country further."

Smith was reelected Nov. 8, defeating two challengers in winning 76.6% of the vote in Missouri's House District 8.

Alterations

One religious group, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, removed its objection to the bill after last-minute changes were made before the measure reached the Senate floor.

Five senators, two Democrat and three Republican, issued a joint statement in negotiations leading up to the vote. It read, in part, "Commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans' religious liberties and diverse beliefs (was added), while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality."

