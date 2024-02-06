Jason Smith vows 'no' vote on Respect for Marriage Act

When the Respect for Marriage Act comes to the floor of the U.S. House, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith says he'll be voting "no" on the legislation.

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved the measure Tuesday, Nov. 29, which needed 60 votes to pass, by a 61-36 vote. Missouri's Republican senators were divided on the bill, with retiring Roy Blunt voting "yes" and Josh Hawley voting "no."

The bill was introduced following the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bill's supporters, led by its sponsor, New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler, said the legislation was needed for fear the nation's highest court in future decisions might strip protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The bill effectively repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act