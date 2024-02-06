Jason Smith says no on troops, yes on Ukraine aid

Count U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the Ukraine-Russia war.
Smith, who recently decided not to pursue the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Roy Blunt, said he witnessed, with other lawmakers, Ukraine's president's March 16 speech to Congress.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual address was heard in an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington.
In his speech, Zelenskyy invoked Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on Hawaii that launched U.S. entry into World War II, in calling for America to enforce a no-fly zone over his country.
"I watched President Zelenskyy's speech and came away impressed. He has shown tremendous courage and real leadership in the face of war. Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian ruler whose aggression against the free people of Ukraine must be countered. While I do not believe American troops should be involved in this conflict, I support and voted for aid to Ukraine," wrote Smith in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
Smith also lauded what he called "a strong, tough sanctions bill" on Russia, which passed the House on a bipartisan basis March 9 by a 414-17 vote.
Senate leaders placed the measure on its legislative calendar Tuesday, where it awaits action.
Proposed by Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act calls for the general prohibition on importing Russian energy imports -- specifically, "mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, bituminous substances and mineral waxes."
A day before the House vote, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States.
Biden's order noted nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products entered the U.S. from Russia in 2021.
"This step will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually," Biden said.
Smith has served in Congress representing the 8th District since 2013.
The district, as currently configured, comprises 30 counties covering approximately 20,000 square miles of southeastern and southern Missouri.
