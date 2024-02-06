All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 1, 2022

Jason Smith says no on troops, yes on Ukraine aid

Count U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the Ukraine-Russia war...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith addresses attendees during the Republican Women's Club of Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day event March 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Smith said he supports U.S. aid to Ukraine but not the use of American troops in the Ukraine-Russia war.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith addresses attendees during the Republican Women's Club of Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day event March 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Smith said he supports U.S. aid to Ukraine but not the use of American troops in the Ukraine-Russia war.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Count U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Smith, who recently decided not to pursue the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Roy Blunt, said he witnessed, with other lawmakers, Ukraine's president's March 16 speech to Congress.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual address was heard in an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington.

In his speech, Zelenskyy invoked Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on Hawaii that launched U.S. entry into World War II, in calling for America to enforce a no-fly zone over his country.

"I watched President Zelenskyy's speech and came away impressed. He has shown tremendous courage and real leadership in the face of war. Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian ruler whose aggression against the free people of Ukraine must be countered. While I do not believe American troops should be involved in this conflict, I support and voted for aid to Ukraine," wrote Smith in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Smith also lauded what he called "a strong, tough sanctions bill" on Russia, which passed the House on a bipartisan basis March 9 by a 414-17 vote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Senate leaders placed the measure on its legislative calendar Tuesday, where it awaits action.

Proposed by Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act calls for the general prohibition on importing Russian energy imports -- specifically, "mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, bituminous substances and mineral waxes."

A day before the House vote, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the United States.

Biden's order noted nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products entered the U.S. from Russia in 2021.

"This step will deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually," Biden said.

Smith has served in Congress representing the 8th District since 2013.

The district, as currently configured, comprises 30 counties covering approximately 20,000 square miles of southeastern and southern Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy