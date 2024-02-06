Jason Smith says no on troops, yes on Ukraine aid

Count U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Smith, who recently decided not to pursue the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Roy Blunt, said he witnessed, with other lawmakers, Ukraine's president's March 16 speech to Congress.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual address was heard in an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington.

In his speech, Zelenskyy invoked Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on Hawaii that launched U.S. entry into World War II, in calling for America to enforce a no-fly zone over his country.

"I watched President Zelenskyy's speech and came away impressed. He has shown tremendous courage and real leadership in the face of war. Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian ruler whose aggression against the free people of Ukraine must be countered. While I do not believe American troops should be involved in this conflict, I support and voted for aid to Ukraine," wrote Smith in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Smith also lauded what he called "a strong, tough sanctions bill" on Russia, which passed the House on a bipartisan basis March 9 by a 414-17 vote.